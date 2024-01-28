A 22-year-old University of Cape Town (UCT) student is appealing for financial aid to continue her studies

The young woman tells Briefly News that domestic abuse within her family, coupled with financial troubles, affected her greatly

Inathi Titimani explains that she owes over R150k to the institution, with 2024 being her final year of studying

A young South African woman who attends the University of Cape Town (UCT) has appealed for funding to continue her academic journey with the institution.

Inathi Titimani is a UCT student. Image: Inathi Titimani/Supplied.

The young woman explains that her family’s financial troubles and domestic violence have affected her progress, and in 2022, she failed the academic year and could not receive funding from NSFAS.

In a post on LinkedIn, Inathi Titimani shared that she currently owes the university R153 529,88 and that 2024 will be her final year of studying for a Bachelor of Social Sciences, majoring in Psychology and Film and Television Studies.

Talking to Briefly News, the student shared her story and reflected on why she chose to study for a Bachelor of Social Sciences.

UCT student shares journey

Inathi, who matriculated in 2019 from Douglas Mbopa High School, notes that she would often try to protect her mother from the abuse of her stepfather:

“The abuse affected me in many ways. My relationship with my parents, my other relationships, school, my mental health and well-being [were impacted]. The abuse redefined what a home is for me. Being home no longer meant being safe and protected as it once was. I was always anxious, and on the lookout for the next time I had to stop an assault.

“It also affected our relationship as a family. I used to be my mom's friend and now we're no longer that close. This mostly was caused by the fact that for a while, she turned to alcohol as a way of coping with everything that was happening.”

Studying away from her home led to increased anxiety, with Inathi constantly thinking of ways she could help her mother.

After she was unable to receive funding, the 22-year-old struggled tremendously and explained that she often didn’t know where her next meal would come from:

“From late 2022, I did not receive any form of financial support from my parents. My mother had lost her job due to the abuse, and at times, she would not be able to go to work because of the physical pain.

“In 2023, I then lost my NSFAS funding since I did not meet the requirements for a funding renewal. That's when things for me got worse and I had issues. I struggled to even buy groceries, I depended on groceries provided at school, which were far from enough.

“The groceries would end within weeks. I did not work, so I had no income I could rely on. My grandparents and great-grandmother would at times send me money, which also was never enough because they all depended on social elderly grants. Having to worry about my next meal or not having something to eat affected my studies, my concentration, and my effectiveness. But, thankfully, I passed.”

Student in need of funds seeks help

Inathi shares that she has always loved social sciences because she was fascinated with discussions about society and how to better people's lives.

“My interest was also reinforced by my involvement in peer education in high school, where we would discuss interesting topics about people's well-being and health-related topics.”

The determined woman says that she would love to further her education and become a neurosurgeon after being exposed to neuropsychology as part of her psychology studies.

Should anyone be able to assist Inathi with funding, proceeds can be paid to:

University of Cape Town, Current Account

Bank Name: Standard Bank of South Africa

Account Number: 27 068 9982

Branch Code: 025009

Swift code: SBZAZAJJ – For payments made outside the rand currency area.

Please use the student’s name (Inathi) and student number (TTMINA001) as a reference.

Rhodes graduate gets funding

