A woman plugged netizens on how to apply for a job on a cruise ship. Images@ koketso_holly/ Instagram ( left and right), @Pexels (middle)

A young woman who bagged a job at a cruise ship took to her social media platforms to share how she applied.

Koketso said that there are two ways to apply, one being through a cruise ship agency and another being directly through the cruise line. She went to Google, searched for cruise ship companies, went through each site, and applied for the positions she wanted. She did the same thing with the agencies.

In another video, she said you need to be at least 21, have a passport, know how to speak English, have some sort of experience for the position you are applying for, pass your medicals and will be required to do Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping.

The young woman shared multiple videos on her YouTube channel, Koketso Holly showing her life as a cruise ship employee.

TikTokkers appreciate the plug

Social media users who always wanted to work on a cruise ship thanked her for being an inspiration and plugging them on how to bag the job.

@Zen Koans Frank Love commented:

"You the best."

@LINCTHECHEF said:

"❤Thank you I have been applying but no luck ."

@Mr H London encouraged:

"I was rejected once, and then reapplied for the same position, and then got the job, so don't get disheartened if you get rejected."

@Khanyisa Zono was grateful:

"Thank you."

@phenyo felt inspired:

"Joh, I'm going to do a passport tomorrow."

A woman shows hard labour working on a cruise ship

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who left netizens amazed by the hard labour on a cruise ship.

A woman with the handle @thato_m40 showed people what it takes to work a cruise ship. In the video, she showed the physical labour involved in being a waitress. The lady left people amazed by how much work she does on a cruise ship. The video inspired others who want to follow the same career path.

