The Miss South Africa 2025 grand finale is just days away, and excitement is buzzing across Mzansi

Nine women from across the country will bring glamour, purpose, and big dreams to the pageant in hopes of wearing the coveted crown

Briefly News had a chat with two finalists, Gee-Ann Rademan and Zanele Phakathi, who opened up about their hopes and ambitions for the title

Gee-Ann Rademan and Zanele Phakathi spoke about the Miss SA competition. Image: @ghee_ann and @zanelephakathi

The wait is almost over for South Africa’s biggest night in pageantry. The Miss South Africa 2025 finale will take place at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday, 25 October 2025. The glitzy event, airing live on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161), promises a night filled with sparkle, heart and inspiration as nine remarkable women will take the stage to compete for the crown.

Ahead of the show, Briefly News had an exclusive interview with two of this year’s finalists to learn more about their dreams, ambitions and what drives their journey to the Miss SA title.

Zanele Phakathi’s passion for youth development

For 27-year-old Zanele Phakathi, empowerment is not just a word; it is her way of life. The Soweto-born beauty, now living in Pretoria, holds an advanced diploma in Business Information Technology from the University of Johannesburg and works with the Enterprise Architecture team at the Public Investment Corporation. Outside her career, she dedicates her time to mentoring young people through Diamonds Model Academy and the Za Power House Foundation.

Zanele shared that her strong drive started at home, where her mom nurtured and instilled in her leadership qualities.

“I’ve always had access to many opportunities growing up, and my mom taught me that true leaders help others rise, too. Everything I went through, the challenges, delays, and lessons showed me that someone after me will need to hear my story, so they know hard times are just phases that help you conquer.”

Zanele believes education is one of the greatest tools for empowerment, but she feels something crucial is missing in how South Africa approaches youth education.

“We focus a lot on passing subjects but not enough on helping learners understand why they’re learning and what doors it can open. We need more career guidance, mentorship and exposure to real opportunities.”

Her mentorship work has already changed lives. One of her mentees helps manage her social media while gaining valuable experience in media and production. She said:

“Watching her grow has been so fulfilling. It reminds me why I do what I do, to open doors for others while they discover their own paths.”

Entering Miss SA means being catapulted into the spotlight. Zanele opened up about how she balances being a role model while still growing.



"I remind myself that I’m human first. I’m still learning every day, and I’m not afraid to say. When I don’t know something. Being a role model doesn’t mean being perfect; it means being real, showing growth, and letting others see that it’s okay to learn as you go."

If crowned Miss South Africa, Zanele wants to visit schools and communities to inspire self-belief in young girls. She said representation matters, and when young girls see someone like them achieving their dreams, they start to believe they can too. Her goal is to build a lasting network that connects young people to mentors, scholarships and opportunities that continue long after her reign.

Ghee-Ann Rademan champions mental health

23-year-old Ghee-Ann Rademan from the Western Cape is another finalist who has aspirations of leaving a lasting legacy. She holds a degree in Industrial Psychology from Stellenbosch University and is a registered mental health professional. She is also the founder of Access the Mind, an online counselling platform that helps young girls and women who often struggle to find emotional support.

Her journey in mental health advocacy began after witnessing how many people suffer silently. Ghee-Ann told Briefly News:

“I was inspired by young girls from underserved communities who were struggling with trauma and had no access to support. In South Africa, there are only about 12 mental health practitioners for every 100,000 people, and most are based in privileged areas.”

That reality, she said, motivated her to use the Miss SA platform to make mental health care more accessible.

For Ghee-Ann, breaking the stigma starts with learning. She said mental health education should be treated as essential, not optional.

"We can create safer spaces for conversations about mental health by prioritising open and honest dialogue in our schools and workplaces. When we teach young people how their minds and emotions work, we empower them to express themselves and support one another.”

The Miss SA hopeful also believes that true healing must include cultural and traditional values.

“Many people feel disconnected from the concept of mental health because it doesn’t always speak their language.”

Her advice to anyone afraid to ask for help is simple, yet powerful. She said that reaching out is a sign of strength, and you will thank your future self for taking that step.

Through Access the Mind, she plans to bring emotional intelligence and self-awareness workshops to schools and workplaces.

If she wins Miss South Africa, Ghee-Ann wants to be remembered as the queen who made mental wellness a national priority because: “When the mind is strong, the nation thrives.”

