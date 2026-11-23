Bajabulise Thela represented South Africa at Miss Universe 2026 with a national costume inspired by Mpumalanga

Her Sun Goddess look drew on the province's name, meaning 'the place where the sun rises', connecting her roots to her look

South Africans online rallied behind her ahead of the finals on 24 November 2026, urging fans to vote on the Miss Universe app

Bajabulise Thela represents SA in Miss Universe. Image: @bajabilisethela

Source: Instagram

Miss Universe South Africa Bajabulise Thela turned heads on the global stage with a national costume that stopped people in their tracks. A TikTok creator shared their reaction to her pageant appearance on 22 November 2026, and the pride in their voice was hard to miss.

Thela's costume, titled "The Sun Goddess," drew directly from her home province of Mpumalanga, whose name translates to "the place where the sun rises." Wrapped in bold shades of yellow, gold and fiery orange, the look was designed to capture the moment darkness gives way to light, a visual metaphor for resilience and rebirth. According to the description shared by the African Beauty International Organisation, the costume represents not just a province but the spirit of the South African people and their ability to rise after hardship. The TikTok creator said:

"When I saw that costume, heard the story behind it, I fell in love with it so much."

Mpumalanga's rising sun takes centre stage

The choice to anchor her national costume in Mpumalanga was deeply personal. Thela's journey, described by her team as one of resilience, mirrors the symbolism of a sun that rises faithfully after the darkest night. Her team wrote that she:

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"carries the warmth of our people, the fire of our courage and the light of our hope."

The TikTok creator was also quick to celebrate the broader showing from the continent, giving a nod to representatives from Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt and Cabo Verde, while keeping their spotlight firmly on South Africa.

With the Miss Universe 2026 finals set for 24 November 2026, South Africans were encouraged to vote for Thela on the Miss Universe app to help her reach the top 16.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Bajabulise Thela

South Africans showed up in the comments on her page to share their pride and support:

@bajabulisethela responded:

"Thank you!! 🙏🏾🇿🇦❤"

@SeaRobberZA said:

"Am I the only one that feels like they didn't do justice to the costume? She deserved more. That's just me. She's gorgeous."

@Shai Blessing🇿🇦 wrote:

"Mina I thought Miss Universe comes from Miss SA winners 🏆"

@Nosi added:

"She really lives up to her name coz uyasijabulisa [she makes us happy] 🔥"

@Lebz said:

"This is the best costume I’ve seen in years for South Africa."

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Source: Briefly News