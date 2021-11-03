It seems that former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has started a new Twitter trend and is being quite vocal on the app by recently throwing shade at Herman Mashaba

Motsoeneng says he thinks that Mashaba is "funded" but South Africans are calling Motsoeneng out for his lack of campaigning

Many Saffas took the side of Mashaba and defended the ActionSA leader wholeheartedly in Motsoeneng's replies section

African Content Movement leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng took to Twitter to call out ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Referring to the politician as 'Hairman', Motsoeneng stated that the former mayor is a front who has 'low-key' funders.

The tweet has since gone viral as South Africans share their thoughts about the former SABC COO. Motsoeneng tweeted:

"Hairman Mashaba is just a front. He has low-key funders. #ElectionResults2021"

Briefly News compiled a few of the responses left under the post:

@Leephonuquex28 said:

"Sies, look who's talking."

@fanie_minne shared:

"Did not see your name anywhere? Action SA at least made a movement forward towards building a better country. What have you done besides screwing up SABC?"

@Mduduzi_77 tweeted:

"You didn't even vote for yourself this time."

@zakesHuma requested

"Show us one party that doesn't have funders then we can talk. And don't tell us about useless parties that don't even have wards to govern."

@LUNGA_ONLY shared:

"Like all political parties... They have investors... Your point is??????"

@_chezs added:

"It's good if he has funders. Lowkey or outright. He's gonna need funding to snatch SA outt the hands of ANC corrupt elite. I'd fund him if I could."

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA prepared to enter into coalition with Democratic Alliance

Previously, Briefly News reported that ActionSA president Herman Mashaba made a stunning revelation on Tuesday, just one day after the local government elections.

The veteran politician announced that his organisation is willing to enter into a coalition government with his former party, the Democratic Alliance (DA). However, Mashaba outlined some stiff conditions for the two parties to pursue this avenue, according to a News24 report.

The popularity the party garnered following its formation 15 months ago has become increasingly evident in the past 24-hour period as its made notable gains within the large metropolitans.

