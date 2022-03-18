A man shared his pictures on Twitter and admits that he was wearing his first pair of skinny jeans

Tweeps drooled over him and expressed how good he looked in the jeans as some encouraged him to buy more

Some peeps also commented on his body, especially his thighs, saying that they looked perfect in skinny jeans

A man clad in skinny jeans took to Twitter to share pics of himself and admitted that it was his first time trying them on.

He captioned his pics:

"Never been comfortable wearing skinny jeans tbh."

He then left it to his followers to weigh in on his new look.

A guy caught the fancy of many South African women after posting a pic in his first pair of skinny jeans. Image: @Bear_RSA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

People on Twitter drooled over the guy's body and how he looked in his jeans. Many encouraged him to buy more and others asked why he took this long to try on some.

@TG_Mohono jokingly said:

"Ai bafo, let's leave the jeans for now. That knitted jersey though! It could easily be a standard item in a superhero's wardrobe There is going to be a girl who is going to borrow it and will never give it back, so focus."

@_Khanyisa__ complimented his structure:

@Christaballe_ shot her shot:

"Ooofff, now that’s a man. What’s up baby, ama fly out to Austria take you out gif dinner."

@Anele_Kelvin said:

@PhilaM89 complimented the man:

"If I may ask why ubusaba again? Those skinnies fit you nicely with a baggy top like that... Any smaller top and you'll look like a top. ‍Buy a white, blue and black one now. And end it there. And lot of Ts to change them up with. Lastly umuhle. "

