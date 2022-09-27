Former Jacob Zuma has made himself available to be nominated for the African National Congress (ANC) chairperson position

In a recent statement, Zuma clarified that he is only endorsing his ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the ANC presidency

Some South Africans say Zuma must stay in retirement, while others find it weird he wants to run with his ex-wife

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma is making a political comeback and has availed himself for the African National Congress National (ANC) chairperson position.

Former President Jacob Zuma is making a political comeback alongside Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Images: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Zuma issued a statement just after midnight on 27 September and stated that he is available for nomination at the ANC elective conference set for December 2022. Msholozi also threw his weight behind his ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, for the ANC president position.

Zuma clarified the rumours about his preferred candidate for the ANC presidency and stated that he is backing the same person he backed in 2017.

"There have been rumours in the public domain and the media about my leadership preferences for the upcoming conference. I wish to indicate that I have not shifted from the position we had taken in 2017," wrote Zuma.

Zuma added that at the past conference, the ANC was blinded by greed, leading to a drop in support for the ANC in the 2019 national elections and poor performance at the local government polls.

The former president also added that people who voted against Dlamini-Zuma in the past have not been able to present a better candidate but are instead throwing their names in the hat to compete against President Cyril Ramaphosa, reports TimesLIVE.

Read the full statement below:

Zuma also clarified that he has not endorsed any other person for the ANC presidential candidacy, he has made himself available for the ANC national chairperson position because he was approached by fellow cadres.

"I have been approached by a number of cadres to make myself available for the position of the national chairperson position, to contribute in the rebuilding of the organisation and to provide direction," said Zuma.

South Africans react

@Leitibolo9222 said:

"I love Msholozi, but this is another miscalculation like that of 2014 when he made Cyril Deputy president. NDZ should never be trusted, she's Mbeki's person & she's shown us what kind of a person she is thanks to Covid. Why is Msholozi becoming power-hungry all of a Sunday?"

@Ngqombo_EC said:

"Under Jacob Zuma's leadership, the ANC dropped from the two-third majority it attained in the 2005 General Elections, it lost Western Cape to DA, and in 2016, it lost JHB and Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipalities. Can he enjoy his retirement, please? "

@UrbanLo said:

"Dear former President, you say the members must return the ANC to its “rightful owners?” And then you go on to propose yourself as national chair and your wife as president? Sounds deeply dodgy to me. Am I missing something here?"

@moi4r said:

"ANC is a family business… hei hei hei entitled. Chairperson father president mother"

@rehlamfu_thabo said:

"We appreciate his availability, I urge all Branches to Nominate him, please. His nomination Will make things very easy for South Africans to reject the ANC at the polls in 2024, I knew that one-day Msholozi would come back. Thank you. Nominate him, please. ANC NEC JACOB ZUMA"

