Rishi Sunak's parents have a reason to smile as their son climbs to the highest political level in the United Kingdom

British media outlets described Sunak as a fairly rich man of colour who has initially displayed levels of generosity

Sunak was unable to get a scholarship to one of the prestigious colleges prompting his father to take an extra job to finance the academics of his son

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The man poised to be the United Kingdom Prime Minister has Kenyan roots after his father migrated to the country in the 1960s.

Rishi Sunak with his parent in London. Photo: Rishi Sunak.

Source: Facebook

Even though he was born in Southampton in 1980, Rishi Sunak's parents were raised in Kenya during the British colonial era.

His father, Yashvir Sunak, was born in Kenya, while his mother, Usha Sunak, was born in Tanzania, referred to as Tanganyika in the colonial era.

The origin of his family can be traced back to populated Punjab in India.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fulbright scholarship beneficiary

The Fulbright scholarship enables students, young professionals and artists from abroad to study and conduct research in the United States.

Sunak is a beneficiary of the detailed scholarship that sponsored his studies at Oxford and Stanford universities. He is regarded as a wealthy philanthropist.

Insufficient funds

Sunak's parents wanted him to study at the prestigious Winchester College in England but did not have the financial muscle to take her through the elite learning institution.

His father, Yashvir, was forced to take an extra job, extra working hours and extra pay to enable his son to study in college after they were unable to secure a scholarship.

Yshavir managed to enroll his son Sunak at Winchester and, then, at Lincoln College, Oxford, then at Goldman Sachs and then did his Master of Business Administration at Stanford after working as an analyst.

Sunak wins conservative party majority

After winning Conservative party leadership, he is poised to be the next United Kingdom Prime Minister.

Britain's leadership started flip-flopping when former prime minister Boris Johnson resigned, followed by Liz Truss's resignation at downing street.

The election of Sunak has hit a milestone in Britain's evolution as a multicultural and multifaith society.

Speaking after being declared the new Conservative leader, Sunak, 42, said he was “honoured and humbled” to become the next prime minister.

“It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love, and to be able to give back to the country I owe so much to,” Sunak said told Forbes.

As he assumes office, he will be faced with the hardest task, including the cost of living, tax cuts, and environmental issues.

Gayton McKenzie says officials should spend money fixing pools instead of “unnecessary” travelling

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that Patriot Alliance (PA) leader and Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie believes that more work should be put into municipalities.

The politician reopened a municipal pool in Beaufort West, Western Cape and believes that other officials should use money meant for travelling to provide services

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke