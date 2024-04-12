The IEC has approached the Constitutional Court to overturn the Electoral Court's decision to allow Jacob Zuma to contest the Election

The MK Party and Zuma won their appeal against the IEC's decision to remove Zuma from the party's candidate list at the Electoral Court

The IEC's latest move had many netizens question why the commission is so invested in the former President

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

IEC heads to Con Court to contest Electoral Court order allowing Jacob Zuma to contest the Election. Image: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg and Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

The IEC has approached the Constitutional Court to appeal the order, which set aside its decision to bar Jacob Zuma from being a candidate.

IEC challenges Electoral Court order on Zuma

According to TimesLIVE, the commission said the issue must be finalised before the General Election to prevent an individual who may not qualify from contesting.

The MK Party and Zuma won their appeal against the IEC's decision to remove Zuma from the party's candidate list at the Electoral Court on 9 April 2024.

The IEC's initial disqualification emanated from the former President's 15-month jail sentence for refusing to testify at the State Capture Inquiry in 2021.

According to SABC News, Dr Maroba Matsapola, who objected to Msholozi, said the IEC should appeal the court's order.

Netizens question IEC's motives

Some social media users wondered why the IEC seemed so invested in Msholozi.

@General_Sport7 speculated:

“The fight is very personal, there are probably a lot of people involved with loads of cash, to do all possible to remove #Zuma”

@TshweuMoleme added:

“Very personal. Could pick that up in statement they released after court decision. Statement was so emotional, they even forgot to edit. Someone def not happy there by IEC, fighting battle that’s not even theirs.”

@NdzaviDerrick asked:

”Has IEC approached the Constitutional Court or appealed the ruling on setting up voting stations worldwide also?”

@KlaasMoukangwe said:

“Hahaha. IEC = Ikhona Election Corruption.”

@TetsileNgwane

“Why is the IEC fighting the OLD man?? This thing will backfire very badly to the lawmakers and the judicial. Why are they afraid of Zuma on the ballot? Let me charge my phone. Kusezoba lit..”

@sazisomzet

Right now I'm more convinced ukuthi there won't be any free and fair elections as long as the IEC is still under the leadership of a self-proclaimed ANC member uJane Love

Zuma takes a swipe at the IEC

Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma had accused the IEC of playing politics.

Msholozi said the IEC seemed invested in barring him from participating in the 29 May 2024 Election.

Zuma added that the commission should focus on conducting the vote, not on who the next President would be.

