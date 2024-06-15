Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu reacted, some would say, as expected to President Cyril Ramphosa's re-election

Hours after Ramaphosa won a second term as South African president, Shivambu advised of his intention to pursue a motion of impeachment

The EFF senior party member and Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) stated his reasons for the looming move

President Cyril Ramaphosa's triumph in the presidential elections has drawn scorn from the EFF's Floyd Shivambu, who plans to pursue a motion for his impeachment. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are at it again with the apparent business of crying foul.

This was as the party's commander-in-chief, Julius Malema, levelled up to become head of state but fell dismally short against the re-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, 14 June.

Unquestionable triumph for Ramaphosa

The African National Congress (ANC) leader coasted to a clear victory — receiving 283 votes versus his challenger's 44 — to secure a second term in office.

A total of 339 ballot papers were issued and counted.

Only 12 ballots were declared invalid at the first sitting of the National Assembly of the Seventh Parliament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Against this backdrop, EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu, formerly party deputy president, announced his intention to pursue Ramaphosa's impeachment.

According to SABC News, he said he would file an urgent motion to the newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly, former Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza, and the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Dr Annelie Lotriet, elected as the Deputy Speaker.

Urgent motition on Phala Phala incident

Shivambu said the move was informed by the February 2020 theft of "undeclared" foreign currency at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

According to widely circulated reports, the amount totalled $580000 (R10.6 million).

“You must attend to the immediate urgent motion of the impeachment process of Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The case [Phala Phala farmgate scandal] was established to have a prima facie basis [“based on first impression"] by a [section 89 independent] panel chaired by retired Constitutional Court Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo.

"We have delivered the hard copy letters to you [Didiza] and the Deputy Speaker to pay attention to it urgently.”

While the country awaits an outcome to Shivambu's request, Ramaphosa's inauguration is set to take place on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

ANC, DA put pen to paper on Government of National Unity deal

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that the ANC and DA have reached a preliminary agreement to form a Government of National Unity (GNU).

However, the announcement has sparked widespread reactions from South Africans, many of whom were not impressed.

