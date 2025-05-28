Mary Phadi was the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's convenor in Mpumalanga before she was first fired

Busisiwe Mkhwebane replaced Phadi as provincial convenor until the latter was reinstated by a court decision

South Africans are not surprised that there is division within the party when it comes to a leadership post

The battle is heating up between Mary Phadi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Mpumalanga

MPUMALANGA – There’s drama once again in the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, this time in the Mpumalanga province.

The party has been rocked by the recent divisions between Floyd Shivambu and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, as well as allegations of problems between Dr John Hlope and Mzwanele Manyi.

Now all eyes are on the drama between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Mary Phadi, with both women claiming to be the rightful provincial leader.

Phadi fired from the MK Party before being reinstated

Businesswoman-turned-politician, Phadi, was the party’s convenor in Mpumalanga before she was fired on 19 November 2024.

Jacob Zuma fired Phadi from the party following her alleged involvement in an assassination plot.

On 3 December 2024, Phadi was reinstated as a member of the party when the courts ruled that Phadi’s dismissal was unconstitutional.

During her first statement following her return, Phadi took a swipe at former members of the Economic Freedom Fighters who joined the MK Party.

“These people of EFF must not come and take over what we have worked for. This province was number two in the country. It tells you that we have worked hard,” she said at the time.

Mkhwebane replaced Phadi as Mpumalanga convenor

Former Public Protector Mkhwebane was named as the provincial convenor to replace Phadi in 2024.

Her appointment was overturned when Phadi was reinstated, but the MK Party’s national leadership maintains that Mkhwebane is the rightful leader, even though the court ruled otherwise.

The divisions between the two women have also caused confusion in the province, as supporters have had to pick a side. This was evident this past weekend (15 to 16 February 2025) when each faction in the province held its own events.

South Africans laugh at MK Party

The internal squabbles gave social media users plenty to laugh about, as they joked about the state of the party.

Rodney Beresford joked:

“Who needs Big Brother on TV when we have South African politicians? Join us next week to see who will be voted out of the house.”

Reginald Mapulane added:

“EFF is ruled by a dictator but it's much more organised than this thing called MK.”

Gcobhoza Mntanami stated:

“MK is a spaza shop. Just close it down.”

David Pearce claimed:

“The MK is loaded with South Africa’s most degenerate politicians.”

Colin Ritchie said:

“All the hyenas want to be king. They will end up killing each other.”

Christopher Reynolds added:

“Nothing new. They all want to be the boss. Political killings next.”

