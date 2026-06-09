Julius Malema Case Against Kenny Kunene Struck off the Roll Due to Clerical Error
JOHANNESBURG– The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema's court case against Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president was struck off the roll due to an administrative error.
According to News24, Malema and June's legal team appeared before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 9 June 2026 after Malema filed a lawsuit against Kunene, who claimed that Malema was linked to the Big Five Cartel revealed at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
However, a document which was filed on time on CaseLines, a central online legal document platform, was processed late due to an administrative error. As a result, Malema's team will pay Kunene’s legal costs and the matter will be reinstated pending instructions from Malema.
This is a developing story.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za