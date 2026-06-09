JOHANNESBURG– The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema's court case against Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president was struck off the roll due to an administrative error.

Julius Malema will have to pay for Kenny Kunene's legal costs after his case was struck off the roll. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/X and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, Malema and June's legal team appeared before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 9 June 2026 after Malema filed a lawsuit against Kunene, who claimed that Malema was linked to the Big Five Cartel revealed at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

However, a document which was filed on time on CaseLines, a central online legal document platform, was processed late due to an administrative error. As a result, Malema's team will pay Kunene’s legal costs and the matter will be reinstated pending instructions from Malema.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News