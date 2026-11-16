The IFP confirmed it has been engaged in coalition discussions with multiple parties since 12 November 2026

The party's negotiating team, led by National Chairperson Blessed Gwala, is finalising a preliminary report for top leadership

A final decision on governing partners will only be announced after the IFP's National Executive Committee meets on 16 November 2026

The IFP is talking to different parties about coalitions. Image: Inkatha Freedom Party

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA — The Inkatha Freedom Party has confirmed it is engaged in active coalition negotiations with a range of political parties following the recent Local Government Elections, as the country faces a significant number of hung councils requiring urgent resolution.

IFP National Spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa confirmed that the party's negotiating team, led by National Chairperson Blessed Gwala, has held discussions with the ANC, DA, EFF, ActionSA, the MK Party, and several smaller parties. Those engagements began on 12 November 2026 and have been described by the party as constructive, with talks centred on building stable local administrations, promoting good governance, and improving service delivery.

IFP coalition negotiations under way

The scale of the post-election challenge is considerable. Of the 213 municipalities across South Africa, 139 had hung councils, including seven metropolitan councils, leaving parties with no choice but to negotiate governing arrangements. Political parties are working against a deadline to constitute new municipal administrations.

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The negotiating team is in the process of compiling a preliminary report and set of recommendations for the IFP's senior leadership. The party's National Executive Committee and National Council are scheduled to convene on Monday, 16 November 2026, to deliberate on those findings.

Final decision deferred to leadership structures

The IFP has made clear that no announcement regarding its choice of governing partners will be made until the internal leadership process has concluded. The party stated that community interests and service delivery considerations are its primary drivers in the negotiations, rather than the acquisition of political positions.

The outcome of the 16 November meeting is expected to determine which alliances the IFP pursues in the municipalities where it holds leverage as a potential coalition partner.

View the IFP's video about the coalition talks on X:

IFP open to MK Party coalition: Hlabisa

In a related article, Briefly News reported on IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa’s openness to coalition talks with the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal’s hung municipalities. He said potential partners must prioritise voters and stable governance, while the party with the most council seats should hold the mayoral position.

With 34 of the province’s 44 municipalities returning hung councils, coalition decisions could shape local government across KwaZulu-Natal. In eThekwini, no party or current combination has reached the 112-seat majority threshold.

Source: Briefly News