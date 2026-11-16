The ANC and MK Party reached a preliminary agreement to collaborate in KwaZulu-Natal following the 4 November municipal polls

ANC coalition negotiators are set to meet MK Party leader Jacob Zuma to advance the talks before a key national working committee meeting

The coalition discussions are unfolding amid growing tensions between the ANC and its Government of National Unity partner, the DA

The MK Party and ANC will work together in KZN. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA— Following their bitter 2023 split, the African National Congress (ANC) and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party have agreed in principle to cooperate on establishing municipal administrations across KwaZulu-Natal. The decision came after the 2026 Local Government Elections held on 4 November 2026.

Citing weekend discussions, Business Day noted that while a broad understanding is in place, specific governance terms remain unfinalised. ANC negotiators are scheduled to meet MK Party leader Jacob Zuma to advance the talks, ahead of a 16 November gathering by the ANC’s national working committee. Separately, Daily Maverick reported that ANC and MK Party teams—including MK deputy leader Duduzane Zuma—met in Johannesburg on Saturday and committed to further engagement.

Hung councils reshape KwaZulu-Natal coalitions

The 4 November Local Government Elections left numerous councils without an outright winner, forcing parties into coalition talks ahead of a strict 14-day constitutional deadline to form new administrations. According to East Coast Radio, the MK Party won three municipalities outright and leads in 19 others, including eThekwini, while the ANC won only one council outright and leads in three. The MK Party is working to avoid a repeat of 2024, when an alliance of the ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and National Freedom Party shut it out of provincial governance despite its vote plurality.

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ANC and DA friction fuels alternative alliances

These talks occur amid worsening strains between the ANC and the DA within the Government of National Unity. Sunday Times reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa told the ANC national executive committee he had grown tired of the DA challenging policies, pursuing court action against the state, and bypassing party headquarters.

Consequently, the ANC rejected a uniform coalition model in favour of municipality-specific deals, viewing the DA as a last resort. Over the weekend, the ANC also met ActionSA, the IFP, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and Build One SA in Sandton. Meanwhile, SABC News reported that MK negotiator Dali Mpofu met with the DA in Midrand on Saturday after the DA—which leads in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni—approached Jacob Zuma. The IFP also confirmed its negotiators are finalising a preliminary report.

View Mbalula's tweet about meeting the M Party's negotiators on X:

IFP open to working with IFP in KZN

In a related article, Briefly News reported on IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa’s openness to coalition talks with the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal’s hung municipalities. He said any partner must prioritise voters and stable governance, and that the party with the most council seats should hold the mayoral position.

With 34 of the province’s 44 municipalities returning hung councils, negotiations could shape local government across KwaZulu-Natal. The IFP and MK Party are leading contenders in about 18 to 20 of those municipalities, putting their relationship at the centre of the talks.

Source: Briefly News