The uMkhonto weSizwe Party and Democratic Alliance have agreed to meet again for post-election coalition talks

The two parties held a first round of meetings after the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis wrote to Jacob Zuma

Over 130 hung councils across South Africa are awaiting coalition deals, including major KwaZulu-Natal

The MK Party and DA are going to meet again for more coalition talks. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — The uMkhonto weSizwe Party and the Democratic Alliance have agreed to a second round of coalition negotiations following the local government elections, despite both parties having previously ruled out any form of political cooperation.

The initial meeting took place on Saturday, 14 November 2026, at the DA's invitation, with the two parties exchanging views on a range of issues.

Under Section 29(2) of South Africa's Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, newly elected councils must hold their first meeting within 14 days of being formally declared elected by the Electoral Commission.

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This gives political parties little time to agree on coalitions to run the 130 hung councils nationwide.

Tony Yengeni confirms second meeting planned

MK Party second deputy president Tony Yengeni confirmed a second meeting, saying that the first round of talks yielded enough common ground to warrant further engagement.

"The first meeting was significant in many ways. We came away from it with a sense of satisfaction after sharing views on a whole host of issues," he said.

Yengeni indicated that the next session would move beyond broad discussions and into the specifics of any potential arrangement.

"Without divulging the details of the meeting, we agreed that the next meeting would look at the nuts and bolts of what cooperation between us, if any, would mean," he added.

The two parties are among those scrambling to establish governing arrangements across the many hung councils. The MK Party emerged as the largest party in several key KwaZulu-Natal municipalities after the 4 November elections, including eThekwini, Msunduzi, uMhlathuze, Ray Nkonyeni, and Newcastle, without securing outright majorities in any of them.

While the MK Party emerged as the biggest party by a wide margin in eThekwini, it still fell 26 seats short of an outright majority. The DA secured 57 seats following the results of the elections, making a coalition government a possibility.

Michael Beaumont names DA members ActionSA won't work with

Briefly News also reported that ActionSA's Michael Beaumont clarified that the party's coalition tensions are not with the DA as a whole.

The party's National Chairperson named two members of the DA as individuals he believed had proven incapable of managing coalition arrangements.

Beaumont used an example of ActionSA Member of Parliament Athol Trollip advocating for working with the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay as proof of this.

Source: Briefly News