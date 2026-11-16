The ANC is weighing up stepping aside in municipalities where it received less than 30% of the vote after a poor showing in the 2026 Local Government Elections

The party is reportedly divided over coalition talks with the DA, with strong internal resistance linked to key policy disagreements

The ANC has been in discussions with at least eight political parties as it searches for stable municipal government arrangements

The African National Congess NEC meeting to discuss coalitions after the elections. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The African National Congress is exploring the possibility of moving into opposition in certain municipalities following its weak showing in the 2026 Local Government Elections, in what would mark an unprecedented shift for a party that has governed South Africa since 1994.

According to the Daily Maverick, the party is reportedly weighing whether to step aside in municipalities where it secured less than 30% of the vote and in metros where support dropped below 20%. The rationale, discussed at a meeting of the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC), is that the party may be better served rebuilding its support base from the opposition benches rather than entering coalition agreements on unfavourable terms.

An anonymous NEC member indicated that the committee had considered identifying areas where it could allow other parties to govern while the ANC focused on recovery.

ANC and DA coalition talks under strain

Internally, the party is divided over whether to pursue a formal coalition with the Democratic Alliance. An NEC source reported strong resistance to working with the DA, citing fundamental disagreements over Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment, Employment Equity legislation, and the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act.

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Formal discussions between the ANC and DA began on Sunday, 15 November 2026, although the ANC has reportedly ruled out a national coalition arrangement. President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to share the NEC's reservations about the DA.

Wide net cast for coalition partners

Beyond the DA talks, the ANC's negotiating team has held discussions with a broad range of parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters, ActionSA and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

The party has also been considering minority government arrangements, under which it would govern without a majority by winning support from other parties on budgets and key municipal decisions on a case-by-case basis.

The party is expected to brief the media on the progress of its coalition discussions on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

ANCYL demands ANC cut ties with DA

Previously, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress Youth League has formally demanded that the ANC dissolve its coalition partnership with the Democratic Alliance, arguing the arrangement is irreparably harming the party's standing.ANCYL Secretary-General Tsakani Shiviti made the call on 13 November 2026 during an interview days after the ANC recorded its worst electoral performance in the country's democratic history.

Source: Briefly News