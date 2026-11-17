MKP member Minenhle Mpungose from Ward 111 in Engonyameni was shot dead on Tuesday morning in eThekwini

His killing comes less than two weeks after MKP regional organiser Lastborn Shazi was killed in the Ugu region

The MK Party has called on the Political Killings Task Team to take over the investigation into Mpungose's death

Another MK Party member has been killed in KZN. Images: @JacaNewswatch/X and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — An uMkhonto weSizwe Party member has been shot and killed in the eThekwini area, in what the party described as the latest in a growing number of fatal attacks against its members in KwaZulu-Natal.

Minenhle Mpungose, who served as an MKP member in Ward 111 of the Ncanama Voting District in Engonyameni, was shot dead during the early hours of Tuesday, not far from his home, according to MKP provincial spokesperson Mkuseli Mlengane. The incident took place within the party's Pass4 Phungula Zone, as reported by journalist Sihle Mavuso.

MKP calls on political killings task team

Mlengane confirmed Mpungose's death but said the motive remained unknown.

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"At this stage, the circumstances surrounding his killing remain unclear, and the party is awaiting further information from the relevant law enforcement authorities," he said.

The MKP called on the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) to assume control of the investigation and establish what lay behind the shooting. The party urged police to pursue all available leads and ensure that those responsible face justice.

Members and supporters were urged to remain calm, avoid speculation and refrain from sharing unverified information about the incident. The party also warned against anyone taking the law into their own hands, encouraging those with relevant information to contact the authorities directly.

See X post from journalist Sihle Mavuso here:

Second MKP death in KZN in under two weeks

Mpungose's killing comes less than two weeks after MKP regional organiser Lastborn Shazi was shot dead in the Ugu region, deepening concerns about the safety of party members across the province.

The MKP said Mpungose's death added to what it called "an increasingly painful list of MK Party comrades in KwaZulu-Natal whose lives have been brutally cut short."

The party noted that his killing had deprived both his family and his community of a loved one, and the movement of a committed member.

PKTT make breakthrough in murder of MK Party member

Briefly News also reported that the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) established a link between a second suspect and the ambush on uMkhonto weSizwe Party Ilembe District secretary Zanele Mbhamali and her husband.According to various reports, the PKTT assumed control of the case docket on 10 July, weeks after the attack on 23 June at approximately 10:30 pm. Armed assailants opened fire on the couple's vehicle as they travelled along Road P100.

Source: Briefly News