Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie explained why coalition negotiations with the African National Congress broke down

McKenzie noted that there were talks between the ANC and the Patriotic Alliance in the Dawid Kruiper municipality

There was no outright winner in the Northern Cape municipality, with the Democratic Alliance and ANC both winning 14 seats

Gayton McKenzie explained why coalition talks ended between the PA and ANC in a municipality in the Northern Cape. Image: Gayton McKenzie (Facebook)/ Ihsaan Haffejee (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

NORTHERN CAPE — Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has confirmed that coalition talks with the African National Congress collapsed after the ruling party insisted on taking the mayoral seat in Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality, describing the demand as a non-negotiable red line.

McKenzie made the disclosure in a video address to PA supporters posted on social media, days after the 4 November local elections.

The results left the Northern Cape municipality's 33-seat council in deadlock. The ANC and DA each secured 14 seats, while the PA won 4 and the VF Plus 1, with 17 seats required for a governing majority.

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ANC's ultimatum in Dawid Kruiper

According to McKenzie, initial talks with the ANC were constructive until the question of Dawid Kruiper arose.

"The meeting went very well until we got to Dawid Kruiper (municipality), and the ANC wanted the mayoral post, and we said: 'No, we can't do that'," he said.

He explained that the ANC then drew a firm line, saying it was Dawid Kruiper or nothing.

"We said, 'We can't give you Dawid Kruiper. We would rather go into the opposition than to give you Dawid Kruiper'," McKenzie noted.

PA bound by election promise

McKenzie cited a commitment made to Dawid Kruiper residents during the campaign as the reason the PA refused to yield. Communities had specifically asked the party not to allow the ANC to govern the municipality, and the PA had given its word.

He said the ANC had also sought mayoral control in Sol Plaatje Local Municipality and Hantam Municipality, but the PA declined both requests. He outlined two possible outcomes: the PA would go into opposition in the Northern Cape, or the province could head towards re-elections.

"If I give them the mayorship, then you must know that I'm not a leader that you can trust. The ANC didn't win elections in the Northern Cape. They must not act like they've won elections in the Northern Cape," he stated.

Other stories about McKenzie and the elections

Source: Briefly News