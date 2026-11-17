ActionSA secured its first mayoralty in the Western Cape through a three-party coalition agreement in the Central Karoo

Beverley Vorster was sworn in as mayor of Laingsburg, backed by a coalition that includes the Patriotic Alliance and the ANC

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said he expects similar coalition deals with the ANC to follow in Gauteng metros

ActionSA has its first mayor in the Western Cape after Beverley Vorster was sworn in. Image: @Action4SA

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE — Beverley Vorster took the oath of office on Tuesday as the mayor of Laingsburg in the Central Karoo, giving ActionSA its first mayoral chain in the Western Cape.

News24 reported that the council elected Vorster after ActionSA, the ANC, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) formed a coalition. This deal represents the initial formal partnership between ActionSA and the ANC following the 4 November Local Government Elections.

How the coalition came together

No single party won an outright majority of six seats in the 10-seat municipality. ActionSA claimed three seats after capturing two of the five wards and finishing first on the ballot with 26.59%. The DA placed second at 25.35%, followed by the ANC at 24.49% with two seats, and the PA at 7.35% with one seat.

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Gayton McKenzie’s PA agreed to support ActionSA because voters gave the party the highest ward tally and the most wards. The PA also noted its confidence in ActionSA president Herman Mashaba when explaining its decision.

Vorster pledges service delivery turnaround

Following the ceremony, Vorster spoke to supporters outside the council chambers and promised to prioritise basic services and bring change to residents.

Dereleen James, ActionSA’s Western Cape chairperson, stated that Vorster’s 18 years in municipal governance will help her execute a service delivery turnaround plan. James added that the coalition partners formed a stable administration focused on serving the community.

Mashaba eyes Gauteng metros

The partnership in Laingsburg has broader political implications. In an interview with eNCA, Mashaba indicated that he expects ActionSA and the ANC to finalise similar coalition deals in Gauteng’s metropolitan municipalities.

View the party's tweet celebrating Vorster:

PA walks away from ANC coalition talks in Northern Cape

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Gayton McKenzie’s explanation for why the Patriotic Alliance ended coalition talks with the ANC in Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality.

The ANC and DA each won 14 seats, leaving the council without a clear majority. McKenzie said the PA would rather enter opposition than break its promise to residents by giving the ANC the mayoral seat.

Source: Briefly News