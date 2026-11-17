Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa urged political parties to urgently establish newly elected municipal councils

The minister gave political parties a deadline for the first council meetings to be convened following the 2026 local government elections

South Africa's 213 councils face a November deadline to hold their first sittings, with roughly 139 hung councils complicating the process

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has set a deadline for the country's councils to convene their first sittings. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has called on political parties to act without delay in constituting newly elected municipal councils.

The minister, who is also the Inkatha Freedom Party leader, set down a firm November 2026 deadline for metropolitan and local municipalities to hold their inaugural sittings.

The directive follows the publication of the 2026 local government election results in the Government Gazette. Under existing legislation, metropolitan and local municipalities are required to convene their first council meetings within 14 days of that publication, placing the deadline at 27 November.

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139 hung councils add to urgency

The pressure to act swiftly comes as South Africa faces an unprecedented number of hung councils.

Of the 213 councils contested in the 4 November 2026 elections — comprising eight metropolitan municipalities and 205 local municipalities — approximately 139 returned no outright majority for any single party. That figure is nearly double the 70 hung councils recorded after the 2021 local government elections.

Seven of the eight metros are among those without a clear majority winner, with the Democratic Alliance retaining its outright majority only in Cape Town.

District municipalities on a separate timeline

District municipalities will not be subject to the same 27 November cut-off.

Their 14-day window only begins once all local municipalities within their respective districts have been formally constituted and have elected their representatives to the district council, according to the department.

Hlabisa's comments underscore the government's concern that prolonged delays in forming functional councils could leave communities without effective local governance.

IEC declares elections free and fair

Briefly News reported that IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya officially validated the 2026 local government elections.

Approximately 14.9 million South Africans cast their votes in the country's seventh democratic local government poll.

The final results revealed that 139 of 213 municipal councils produced no outright winner, raising the prospect of widespread coalition negotiations.

Source: Briefly News