The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal held a virtual meeting with Inkatha Freedom Party leadership

Of KZN's 44 municipalities, around 34 are hung, making coalition cooperation critical to service delivery

Governance challenges across KZN's hung municipalities were central to the discussions between the two parties

Members of the DA and IFP in KZN held a virtual meeting. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — The Democratic Alliance and the Inkatha Freedom Party convened a virtual meeting on 17 November 2026 to address governance challenges facing hung municipalities across KwaZulu-Natal.

DA KZN Chair Dean Macpherson announced the meeting on X, noting that discussions were held with IFP leadership under National Chairperson Blessed Gwala.

Among the participants were senior figures from both parties, including Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Narend Singh, Haniff Hoosen, Martin Meyer, and Bonginkosi Dhlamini, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

KZN's hung municipality crisis

Of KwaZulu-Natal's 44 municipalities, approximately 34 are hung, meaning no single party commands an outright majority on those councils following the 2026 local government elections.

This fragmented political landscape has placed significant pressure on coalition partners to coordinate on service delivery and local governance. Macpherson described the engagement as a welcome opportunity for the two parties to find workable solutions.

"We welcome the opportunity to engage with our partners in the Provincial Government to find solutions to ensure residents receive services in KZN," he wrote.

Michael Beaumont names DA members ActionSA won't work with

Briefly News also reported that ActionSA's Michael Beaumont clarified that the party's coalition tensions are not with the DA as a whole.

The party's National Chairperson named two members of the DA as individuals he believed had proven incapable of managing coalition arrangements.

Beaumont used an example of ActionSA Member of Parliament Athol Trollip advocating for working with the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay as proof of this.

Source: Briefly News