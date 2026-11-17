DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis pushed back against reports that a coalition agreement had been finalised in Gauteng's metros

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont also told kykNET Argief that no deals had been signed and that talks with multiple parties were continuing

Hill-Lewis accused political analyst JJ Tabane of advancing an ANC faction's agenda after Tabane claimed a three-party deal was already concluded

Geordin Hill-Lewis said that parties in Gauteng metros are still in coalition talks. Image: by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has refuted reports suggesting that the ANC, EFF, and ActionSA finalised a coalition agreement to govern Gauteng's metros following South Africa's Local Government Elections.

According to BusinessTech, Hill-Lewis addressed the claims during an interview with Donald Brown on 16 November 2026, telling the broadcaster that coalition negotiations across Gauteng remain ongoing and that no agreements have been signed in any of the contested municipalities.

ActionSA also denies finalised deal

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont corroborated Hill-Lewis's account, confirming to kykNET Argief that no deals had been concluded and that the party continues to negotiate with multiple political formations simultaneously.

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ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has separately proposed an arrangement in which the DA would govern Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni while ActionSA takes the helm in Tshwane. However, ActionSA has stated it will not enter formal talks with the DA if Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink remain the party's mayoral candidates for Johannesburg and Tshwane respectively.

Hill-Lewis pushes back on preconditions and analyst claims

Hill-Lewis said that opening negotiations with preconditions creates unnecessary obstacles to reaching workable agreements. He argued that voters had mandated parties to collaborate, and that compromise is essential to addressing infrastructure failures and deteriorating service delivery in municipalities such as Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The DA leader also directly rejected analysis by political commentator JJ Tabane, who had claimed that an ANC-ActionSA-EFF arrangement was already in place. Hill-Lewis described Tabane as incorrect and accused him of acting in the interests of a specific ANC faction seeking to derail coalition negotiations.

He further noted that the official two-week window for forming municipal governments had not yet commenced, characterising talks with the ANC and other parties as still in their early stages.

PA and DA begin coalition talks

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Gayton McKenzie and Geordin Hill-Lewis meeting for coffee as the Patriotic Alliance and Democratic Alliance began coalition talks after South Africa’s local elections.

The meeting followed a public dispute between the two leaders, but hung councils may make cooperation necessary. With the PA holding pivotal seats in several municipalities, its choices could shape who governs.

Source: Briefly News