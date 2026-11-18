Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma of March and March spoke to eNCA ahead of a protest march in Pretoria on 18 November 2026, demanding South Africa exit the 1951 UN Refugee Convention

Ngobese-Zuma argued that 95% of asylum applications in South Africa are fraudulent, putting the blame on applicants rather than the Home Affairs backlog

The movement is pushing for courts to order the urgent deportation of detainees from the Lindela Centre instead of holding them there

March and March demanded deportations for Lindela Repatriation Centre refugees. Image: Per-anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — Anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma called for urgent deportations and a court ruling against the current asylum system ahead of a protest march in Pretoria on 18 November 2026, organised by the movement March and March.

Speaking to eNCA in a street interview, Ngobese-Zuma said the march formed part of a broader campaign demanding that the South African government withdraw from the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and halt the acceptance of new refugee applications.

Ngobese-Zuma questions asylum claim validity

Ngobese-Zuma, who recently met MK Party president Jacob Zuma, challenged the legal arguments being made by immigration lawyers, who have cited a backlog in the Home Affairs system as justification for delays in processing asylum seekers. She dismissed this reasoning, insisting the core problem lay with applicants themselves rather than administrative failures.

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"If 95% of those applications are not real asylum seekers, then the problem is not with the Home Affairs departments. The problem is with the people that are applying," she said.

She also referenced remarks made by a judge president, noting the judge had pointed out that individuals arriving at South African borders or ports of entry are issued documents enabling them to lodge asylum applications — suggesting the process already accommodates those with legitimate claims.

Movement pushes for Lindela detainees to be deported

Ngobese-Zuma was explicit about the outcome March and March wanted from the courts. Rather than housing migrants at the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, she argued detainees should be returned to their countries of origin as quickly as possible.

"What we're hoping for is ideally a situation where the courts will rule in favour of people being detained and deported urgently, actually," she said.

"Take them to their country as soon as possible and protect our borders."

The march in Pretoria reflected growing public pressure on the government to tighten border enforcement and revisit its international treaty obligations on refugee protection.

Watch Ngobese-Zuma's interview ahead of the march:

Ngobese-Zuma challenges Ramaphosa over SA's concerns

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Ngobese-Zuma’s criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom she accused of failing to prioritise South Africans’ concerns.

Ngobese-Zuma questioned what the president would be remembered for and urged him to listen to ordinary citizens before leaving office. Her remarks came as the Johannesburg High Court considered the detention of undocumented foreign nationals seeking asylum.

Source: Briefly News