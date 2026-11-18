Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie took to X to publicly accuse the Democratic Alliance of displaying white privilege

McKenzie's comments follow a reported proposal that Geordin Hill-Lewis replace Helen Zille as the DA's mayoral candidate in Johannesburg

The post drew sharp pushback from South Africans who pointed to the DA's performance in the 4 November 2026 municipal elections

Gayton McKenzie accused the DA of white privilege after reports surfaced about a proposal involving Helen Zille and Geordin Hill-Lewis. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has accused the Democratic Alliance of exercising white privilege in the ongoing coalition talks following the 4 November 2026 municipal elections.

McKenzie posted the accusation on X on 18 November 2026, following a reported proposal made by the party following a suggestion made by ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Mashaba has proposed mutual withdrawal with Zille as mayoral candidates to enable a DA-ActionSA coalition in the City of Johannesburg.

Mashaba's suggestion would allow the DA to nominate an alternative while ActionSA took the Deputy Mayor post. A Sunday Times report on 17 November 2026 indicated that DA leader, and Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, floated a potential arrangement in which he would relocate to Johannesburg to serve as mayor, while Helen Zille returned to Cape Town.

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McKenzie slams DA's proposal

Taking to social media, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture slammed the idea, insinuating that Mashaba would have to give up his mayoral ambitions in favour of his "arch enemy", Zille, or Hill-Lewis. McKenzie described this as white privilege.

All three of Gauteng's major metropolitan councils remain hung following the November elections.

In the City of Johannesburg, 136 seats are required for a governing majority. The DA secured 91 seats, the ANC 63, ActionSA 42, and the EFF 17, with several smaller parties holding the remaining seats.

With councils given until 27 November to convene their first sittings, coalition talks are increasing as parties seek to have their say in who controls the metros.

How did South Africans react?

McKenzie's post, which attracted more than 66,000 views, was met with considerable criticism online.

@CodeMode53 wrote:

"What nonsense. This was Herman's suggestion that the DA put forth another candidate. Now suddenly it's white privilege. Get out of here with your racism."

@sfiso152 questioned the framing directly:

"In Joburg, ActionSA got 16.27% of the vote, DA got 34.8% and the ANC got 20.27%. Do you even know what 'relinquish' means? What is there to relinquish when only 16.27% of Joburg voted for him?"

@lesleyv_r commented:

"3,2,1 and we have a race comment. Just like Herman, he can't help himself."

@kabirumo9 asked:

"Please, did Herman win CoJ? I pity people in South Africa who have to live with this level of thinking every day."

@MpangazithaMCN stated:

"Come to think of it, most of JHB residents voted for Helen Zille as their preferred candidate. Isn’t that reason enough for anyone entering into coalition to consider. Mashaba and everyone else came a little bit lower than Zille's votes but they will form a coalition to lead people who really didn’t see them worth leading them."

Other stories about McKenzie and the elections

Source: Briefly News