DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis pushed back on reports that he was prepared to swap positions with Helen Zille to appease ActionSA

ActionSA 's Herman Mashaba said Zille stepping aside would not alone be enough to secure a deal with the DA in Johannesburg

Reports suggest the ANC, ActionSA and MK Party are edging closer to an agreement that could leave the DA out of Johannesburg governance

Image of Geordin Hill-Lewis and Helen Zille. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has firmly rejected speculation that he is willing to take Helen Zille's place as the party's mayoral candidate in Johannesburg in order to advance coalition negotiations with ActionSA.

The speculation emerged after ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba indicated that Zille's withdrawal as mayoral candidate was a precondition for any coalition agreement.

Hill responds to the speculations

Hill-Lewis told IOL that the reports were without basis.

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"There is no such thing. We are still in negotiations and you should consider everything you hear with a healthy dose of scepticism," he said.

Herman Mashaba also offered to remove himself from the equation if Zille did the same, though he made clear that her departure alone would not seal a deal.

"It will take a lot of convincing to form a coalition with the DA in Johannesburg," Mashaba told IOL.

Mashaba further alleged he had been subjected to threats, bribes, bullying and personal attacks as part of efforts to pressure him into an arrangement with the DA. He also questioned the party's negotiating stance, noting that more than 60% of Johannesburg voters had cast their ballots for parties other than the DA.

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How the Johannesburg vote split

The DA received just over 34% of the vote in Johannesburg in the recent local government elections, while ActionSA secured slightly more than 16%. The ANC came second with 20.25%, leaving no party with an outright majority and triggering coalition negotiations across the city.

Reports indicate the ANC is reluctant to partner with either the DA or ActionSA, despite Zille reportedly favouring an agreement with the governing party. The MK Party received 5.57% of the vote in Johannesburg and 38.29% in eThekwini.

Sources reportedly close to discussions between the ANC, ActionSA and the MK Party suggested an agreement was nearing, which could sideline the DA entirely.

Hill-Lewis dismisses claims of a EFF-ANC-ActionSA coalition

Briefly News also reported that Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has refuted reports suggesting that the ANC, EFF, and ActionSA finalised a coalition agreement to govern Gauteng's metros following South Africa's Local Government Elections. According to BusinessTech, Hill-Lewis addressed the claims during an interview with Donald Brown on 16 November 2026, telling the broadcaster that coalition negotiations across Gauteng remain ongoing and that no agreements have been signed in any of the contested municipalities.

Source: Briefly News