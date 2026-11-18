ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba set two conditions for coalition talks with the Democratic Alliance over the future of Gauteng's metros

ActionSA warned the DA that time is running out, with Mashaba saying three coalition options remain on the table

No party was able to secure a majority in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, necessitating the need for coalitions

Herman Mashaba said they are still waiting for the DA's response to ActionSA's two non-negotiable conditions. Image: @LeratoPillayZAR (X)/ Per-Anders Pettersson (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has issued two firm conditions to the Democratic Alliance ahead of coalition negotiations in Gauteng's major metros, demanding the removal of Helen Zille as the DA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate and Cilliers Brink as its candidate in Tshwane.

Speaking in an interview with The Citizen on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, Mashaba confirmed that ActionSA had not received any response from the DA since the demands were presented more than a week ago, despite a narrow window remaining for parties to finalise coalition agreements.

Councils have been given until 27 November 2026 to convene their first sittings, but many municipalities remain hung.

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ActionSA's non-negotiable conditions

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Mashaba said the conditions were communicated directly to DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis shortly before the IEC formally announced the election results. Hill-Lewis had reached out via WhatsApp to request a meeting on coalition prospects in the three metros. Mashaba said he called Hill-Lewis to lay out ActionSA's position rather than put it in writing.

"We said there's just no way that ActionSA will take the black vote to vote for these two individuals," Mashaba said, referring to Zille and Brink.

He added that he gave Hill-Lewis "enough evidence" at a subsequent face-to-face meeting in Johannesburg as to why the two figures were unacceptable to his party. Mashaba described both Zille and Brink as racist, framing the issue as a matter of principle rather than broader opposition to the DA as a party.

ActionSA has three available options

With no response from the DA, Mashaba said ActionSA now has three paths available: aligning with the African National Congress, reaching a deal with the DA, or sitting on the opposition benches. Mashaba added that while governing would be the preferred outcome, ActionSA was prepared to step back entirely if no agreement could be reached.

He issued a pointed warning to the DA about the pace of negotiations.

"We said to them the train has already left. They must just make sure that it does not reach a stage where we cannot stop it."

Michael Beaumont names DA members ActionSA won't work with

Briefly News also reported that ActionSA's Michael Beaumont clarified that the party's coalition tensions are not with the DA as a whole.

The party's National Chairperson named two members of the DA as individuals he believed had proven incapable of managing coalition arrangements.

Beaumont used an example of ActionSA Member of Parliament Athol Trollip advocating for working with the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay as proof of this.

Source: Briefly News