Parliament's ad hoc committee probing corruption in the criminal justice system received a final extension to complete its work

ActionSA MP Athol Trollip opposed the motion, citing two previous deadline extensions already granted to the committee

Several parties backed the extension on condition it would be the last, with EFF citing resource constraints as a key hindrance

The Ad Hoc Committee has been given another deadline. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

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SOUTH AFRICA — Parliament has granted its ad hoc committee, which is investigating corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, a final extension to 31 December 2026 to complete its work.

According to TimesLIVE, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza ruled the motion passed during a Tuesday sitting, making clear that no further extensions beyond the December deadline would be entertained.

ANC tables motion after missed deadline

ANC MP Mdumiseni Ntuli tabled the motion, citing the committee's failure to meet its 30 October deadline. The committee was established on 23 July 2025 and began operating in August 2025, following allegations made on 6 July by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi concerning rogue networks within law enforcement. A draft report was finalised on 7 October and subsequently circulated to affected parties for comment.

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ActionSA MP Athol Trollip was the most vocal opponent of the motion, arguing that the deadline had already been extended twice and that the National Assembly could not continue accommodating delays. EFF MP Sharon Letlape-Ramatlama backed the extension, attributing the committee's slow progress to insufficient resources, which she said prevented members from properly weighing evidence linked to the Madlanga Commission, as well as ongoing arrests and pending prosecutions.

Cross-party support with conditions attached

Several parties indicated support for the extension, though with reservations. MK Party MP David Skosana and Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane both backed the motion on the explicit condition that this represents the final opportunity. Patriotic Alliance MP Ashley Sauls attributed the delays to the committee's thoroughness rather than negligence.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach and ANC MP Khusela Sangoni also voiced support while acknowledging that the inquiry was overdue. Speaker Didiza noted that once the committee concludes its work, it must present its findings to the House for deliberation.

No link between Mchunu, Matlala: Ad Hoc Committee

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee finding no evidence linking Senzo Mchunu to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala in its draft report on allegations of corruption and political interference.

The finding drew scepticism from South Africans, many of whom said they were waiting for the separate Madlanga Commission’s conclusions. The committee’s report will be sent to implicated parties before it is submitted to the National Assembly.

Source: Briefly News