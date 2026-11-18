MK Party Wins Richmond Council, Elects First Mayor in KwaZulu-Natal After ANC Era Ends
- The MK Party was sworn in at Richmond Local Municipality's inaugural council sitting on 18 November 2026, weeks after the November 4 local government elections
- The party secured 10 of 17 council seats in Richmond, one of only two municipalities it won with an outright majority
- Richmond's new mayor pledged to listen to residents on service delivery, while opposition councillors from the ANC and DA vowed to hold the party accountable
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KWAZULU-NATAL — Governance in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Richmond has shifted after the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party assumed power at an inaugural municipal council meeting on 18 November 2026.
Hosted at the Richmond sports complex, the oath-taking event followed the 4 November Local Government Elections. By claiming 10 out of 17 seats, the organisation gained sole control of the administration.
MK Party Elects First Mayor in Richmond
According to Eyewitness News, in a milestone for the six-year-old political group, its members filled all top municipal leadership posts. Reggie Ngcobo became mayor without opposition, alongside Joyce Ndleleni as deputy mayor and Derrick Thompson as council speaker.
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This outcome concludes long-standing African National Congress (ANC) leadership in the area. After winning just 30% of ballots, the former ruling party dropped to five council seats, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) kept two.
Speaking at the event, Moses Mabhida regional chairperson Jabulani Radebe pointed out that after 30 years of democratic rule, locals still battle joblessness alongside water and power shortages. He added that the organisation aims to generate employment and rebuild community dignity.
New Mayor Promises Honest Service Delivery
Addressing attendees, Ngcobo committed his administration to open communication with citizens, promising realistic and clear timelines for municipal projects.
Meanwhile, representatives from the ANC and DA vowed to act as a vocal opposition, promising strict oversight to ensure the incoming leadership fulfils its promises to the public. Across the November municipal ballot, Richmond stands as one of only two councils where the MK Party achieved an outright victory.
View the municipality's Facebook post of the inauguration here:
ActionSA member elected mayor in Western Cape
In a related article, Briefly News reported on ActionSA’s first mayoral victory in the Western Cape, with Beverley Vorster sworn in as Laingsburg mayor under a coalition with the ANC and Patriotic Alliance.
The agreement marks ActionSA’s first formal partnership with the ANC since the local government elections. Party leader Herman Mashaba says similar deals could follow in Gauteng’s metropolitan councils.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za