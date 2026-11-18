The inaugural sitting of the sixth Polokwane Municipal Council was postponed indefinitely on Wednesday, 18 November 2026

City of Polokwane spokesperson Willy Mosoma confirmed the collapse after parties could not agree on a new mayor and speaker

The deadlock follows the 4 November 2026 local government elections, in which no single party secured the 46 seats needed for an outright majority

Municipal Manager in the Polokwane Municipality, Thuso Nemugumoni, postponed the conclusion of their inaugural council meeting. Image: @CapricornFMNews/ @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

LIMPOPO — The inaugural sitting of the sixth Polokwane Municipal Council has been postponed indefinitely after political parties failed to agree on the composition of the municipality's new leadership on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

City of Polokwane spokesperson Willy Mosoma confirmed to MDNtv that the sitting, convened at Jack Botes Hall, collapsed following repeated deadlocks among newly sworn-in councillors who asked for numerous adjournments.

Municipal Manager Thuso Nemugumoni postponed the conclusion of the meeting to a later date, that is yet to be determined, after councillors failed to agree on nominations for key positions of Executive Mayor, Speaker and the Council Whip.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Municipal Manager initially refused postponement

The nomination of the Speaker had already been delayed as parties continued discussing the distribution of council positions. Some councillors reportedly requested an outright postponement of proceedings. Municipal Manager Thuso Nemugumoni initially declined that request before eventually adjourning the sitting.

The municipality is effectively without newly elected political leadership until the deadlock is resolved and a fresh sitting is scheduled.

Deadlock follows hung council result

The impasse is a direct consequence of the 4 November 2026 local government elections, in which no party secured the 46 seats required for an outright majority on the 90-seat council.

The African National Congress emerged as the largest party with 37 seats, followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters on 17, the Democratic Alliance on 11, ActionSA on 10 and the South African Communist Party on six. The Freedom Front Plus holds 3 seats, with the remaining six seats split among smaller parties, each holding one seat.

With no single party in a position to govern alone, the sitting required coalition negotiations to proceed. Parties were granted multiple adjournments to caucus and attempt to reach an arrangement, but each recess failed to produce an agreement.

Source: Briefly News