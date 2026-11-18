Economic Freedom Fighters Secretary-General Marshal Dlamini spoke to SABC News after a multilateral meeting in Sandton on 18 November

The African National Congress, ActionSA, EFF and uMkhonto weSizwe Party attended the talks, which focused on forming coalitions

South Africans weighed in on Dlamini's comments about the meeting and whether the parties could work together in Gauteng

The EFF’s Marshall Dlamini said coalition deals in Gauteng could be finalised soon. Image: EFF Eastern Cape

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Economic Freedom Fighters Secretary-General Marshal Dlamini has indicated that coalition negotiations in Gauteng's three hung metropolitan councils could produce a formal agreement as early as Friday, 20 November 2026.

Dlamini made the comments to SABC News following a multilateral meeting held in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, on 18 November.

The gathering brought together senior representatives from the African National Congress (ANC), ActionSA, the EFF and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Four parties hold joint majority across metros

The talks centred on the future governance of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, all of which returned hung councils following the 4 November 2026 municipal elections.

Dlamini stressed that none of the four parties present could claim a mandate to govern alone, framing the coalition talks as a matter of democratic necessity rather than political convenience.

"Look, I must say the meeting went very well. There was respectful leadership from all sides, with everyone acknowledging that the four of us collectively hold the majority in the metros. The discussions centred on the metros: Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni.

"All of us accepted that no single party won an outright majority. In an election, you either win or lose. We are therefore sitting here as four political organisations, none of which won an outright majority. There is no big brother or dominant party," Dlamini said.

The combined seat tallies of the four parties exceed the governing threshold in all three metros. In Johannesburg, where 136 seats are needed, the ANC holds 63 to 64 seats, ActionSA 42 to 43, the EFF 17 and the MK Party 15. Similar arithmetic applies in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

Residents react to coalition prospects

The announcement drew swift responses on social media.

Will VD wrote:

"It's all about the deal, not the resident."

SA Government Report commented:

"Coalition talks in Gauteng by Friday? Let's see. Every time they say the deal is close, it falls apart. Gauteng needs a stable government, not endless meetings in Sandton while service delivery collapses."

Clayton Van Rensburg warned:

"Gauteng is going to go further down the toilet now."

Smallz Land questioned:

"Which Gauteng? And which municipalities? Because, as things stand, ActionSA and ANC are taking over."

EFF and MK Party take first steps towards a coalition

Briefly News reported on the EFF and MK Party’s first coalition discussions following the 2026 Local Government Elections, including the service-delivery priorities both parties say could guide cooperation.

The EFF described the meeting as progressive and warned that a failure to unite could leave South Africa facing what it called “Apartheid 2.0”.

Find out what the parties’ proposed priorities could mean for municipalities where no party won an outright majority.

Source: Briefly News