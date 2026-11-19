Freedom Front Plus leader Corne Mulder confirmed that ActionSA asked him to mediate coalition talks between the party and the DA

Mulder held a three-hour meeting with the DA and separately met with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, with another meeting planned

The FF Plus leader warned that an ANC-ActionSA coalition in Gauteng would be a serious mistake for service delivery

Herman Mashaba (left), Corne Mulder (middle) and Geordin Hill-Lewis (right). Images: Herman Mashaba/ Facebook, VF PLus/ Facebook and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) leader Corne Mulder has stepped into one of South Africa's most closely watched political standoffs. ActionSA asked him to serve as a go-between in its strained coalition discussions with the Democratic Alliance (DA), and he accepted.

According to Newsday, Mulder made the revelation during an appearance on a show where he outlined the FF Plus's efforts to help build workable coalition governments after the recent local government elections.

FF Plus leader confirms mediator role

He confirmed that his party had already sat down with the DA for a three-hour meeting, and that he had held a separate meeting with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. A further meeting with Mashaba is in the pipeline.

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"ActionSA asked me to serve as a mediator between them and the Democratic Alliance, and I gladly fulfil that role," he said.

FF Plus pushes for stable metros without the ANC

Mulder said the FF Plus was focused on securing coalition arrangements that could actually govern effectively, particularly across Gauteng's major metros. He pointed to Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni as places where a DA, ActionSA and FF Plus partnership could deliver stable local administration.

He was blunt about one option he would not support: any arrangement that returns the ANC to power at local level. In his view, voters had already delivered their verdict on ANC governance, and political parties owed it to communities to act accordingly.

Mulder also had a pointed message for anyone allowing personal disputes to derail progress.

"Personalities who try to block progress will pay a price," he said.

He called on parties to look beyond individual differences and focus on what communities need: better services, less corruption and an end to poor municipal management.

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Helen Zille dispute at the centre of DA-ActionSA tensions

The backdrop to Mulder's mediation role is a disagreement between the DA and ActionSA over the mayoral candidate for Johannesburg. ActionSA has reportedly pushed for the DA to withdraw Helen Zille as its preferred candidate, a demand DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has described as difficult to accept.

Hill-Lewis denies Zille mayoral swap

Previously, Briefly News reports that DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis disputed claims that he would stand for mayor of Johannesburg, thereby sacrificing current mayoral candidate Helen Zille. Hill-Lewis has also said that if ActionSA and the ANC reach an agreement, the DA would move into opposition rather than participate in such a coalition. He echoed Mulder's concern, calling an ANC-ActionSA arrangement a mistake, while expressing hope that a different deal could still come together before the new councils hold their first sittings.

Source: Briefly News