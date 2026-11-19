Helen Zille sent a WhatsApp message to the DA's Johannesburg caucus on 18 November 2026, addressing the party's position in coalition talks

A potential coalition involving the ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK Party threatened to lock the DA out of governing Johannesburg despite winning the most votes

Zille expressed frustration after the message was leaked to the media, warning it could affect how openly she communicates with colleagues in future

Helen Zille has allegedly conceded defeat in Johannesburg. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille has reportedly acknowledged that her party faces exclusion from government in Johannesburg, after a potential coalition between the ANC, ActionSA, the EFF and the MK Party emerged as a credible threat.

According to News24, Zille sent a WhatsApp message to the DA's Johannesburg caucus on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, warning that the so-called "Doomsday Coalition" could take control of the city. She reportedly added that the DA risked being shut out of governing all three Gauteng metros, despite finishing first in each.

What Zille told the DA caucus

Zille acknowledged that the party had always been aware of the risk of losing control if its vote share fell below a certain threshold. "We always knew if we fell below 40% in Johannesburg, there was a risk of losers ganging up to keep us out. This is what happened," she reportedly wrote.

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The DA secured 34.79% of the vote in Johannesburg, with the ANC placing second at 20.25% and ActionSA third at 16.27%.

Despite the setback, Zille urged caucus members to focus on building an effective opposition. She indicated that the proposed coalition arrangement might not prove durable and that opportunities to form a functional government could still arise during the current term.

"Aluta continua. There is a lot of work to do. And we can still achieve our goal of establishing a functional government for Joburg in this term," she reportedly said.

Zille also confirmed she would remain in Johannesburg as a part-time councillor.

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Zille angered by leak

When News24 approached Zille for comment, she reportedly expressed frustration that the message had been shared with the media. She said she valued being able to keep her colleagues informed through confidential channels, but warned the leak could force her to communicate less openly going forward.

"The fact that there is someone who always has a leak to the media means everyone will have to guess what is going on in the future," she said.

Another DA caucus member told News24 that party members had been instructed to await a formal update from the DA's Federal Executive on Thursday.

FF Plus to mediate talks between ActionSA and DA

Briefly News also reported that Freedom Front Plus leader Corne Mulder confirmed that ActionSA asked him to mediate coalition talks between the party and the DA. Mulder held a three-hour meeting with the DA and separately met with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, with another meeting planned. The FF Plus leader warned that an ANC-ActionSA coalition in Gauteng would be a serious mistake for service delivery.

Source: Briefly News