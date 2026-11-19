DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said the party was still focused on municipal coalition negotiations after the 4 November local government elections

The ANC held its first multilateral talks with ActionSA, the EFF and the MK Party on Wednesday, centring on coalition arrangements in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane

Municipal councils have until 27 November to elect new leaders, putting pressure on parties to finalise deals

The DA says it is not considering leaving the GNU. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Democratic Alliance has indicated it is not moving to exit the Government of National Unity at this stage, even as it faces the prospect of being frozen out of governing coalitions in several major metropolitan areas.

According to BusinessTech, DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis made the remarks in an interview on Wednesday, 19 November, saying the party remained focused on municipal coalition negotiations rather than the stability of the national government.

DA keeps GNU exit on the table

Hill-Lewis was careful not to rule out a future change of position, acknowledging that circumstances could shift.

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"There definitely are scenarios which might play out in the coming weeks in which it becomes a point of discussion within my party. At that point, the DA will carefully consider our options," he said.

He also stressed that the party's participation in the GNU was conditional on results rather than loyalty.

"Leaving the GNU, it isn't ever off the table. We aren't there to remain at all costs. We're there to deliver change, drive reform, and get South Africa working," Hill-Lewis said.

The 4 November local government elections left no outright winners in Johannesburg or six other metropolitan municipalities, triggering a fresh round of coalition negotiations. The ANC is currently in talks with ActionSA and other parties, in a process that could sideline the DA despite it receiving the most votes in several of those cities.

According to Bloomberg, internal DA polling indicates that the party's own supporters favour staying within the national partnership. People with knowledge of the internal discussions said policy disagreements alone would not automatically trigger a withdrawal.

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ANC pushes back on market pressure claims

The ANC rejected suggestions that its coalition negotiations were contributing to rand volatility, saying financial markets could not dictate its political decisions. The party maintained it was committed to forming stable and accountable municipal governments.

All metropolitan councils must elect new leadership by 27 November, leaving parties with little time to conclude agreements.

Helen Zille conceded defeat in Johannesburg

Briefly News also reported that Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille has reportedly acknowledged that her party faces exclusion from government in Johannesburg, after a potential coalition between the ANC, ActionSA, the EFF and the MK Party emerged as a credible threat. According to News24, Zille sent a WhatsApp message to the DA's Johannesburg caucus on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, warning that the so-called "Doomsday Coalition" could take control of the city.

Source: Briefly News