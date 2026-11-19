The African National Congress in Gauteng confirmed it has met with eight political parties following the 4 November 2026 local government elections

All three Gauteng metros — Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane — returned hung councils, leading to coalition negotiations taking place

The ANC said its coalition engagements are guided by the party's National Executive Committee's negotiation framework

The ANC in Gauteng held coalition talks with eight parties. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The African National Congress in Gauteng has formally entered coalition negotiations with eight political parties as all three of the province's metropolitan municipalities remain ungoverned following the 4 November 2026 local government elections.

The ANC Gauteng Provincial Task Team, led by provincial convenor Panyaza Lesufi, issued a press release on 19 November 2026 confirming it had engaged with several political parties.

The parties are ActionSA, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Build One South Africa (BOSA), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), the Patriotic Alliance (PA), and Rise Mzansi. The party said all engagements are being conducted in line with the ANC's National Executive Committee coalition negotiation framework.

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The ANC in Gauteng said its coalition discussions are anchored around service delivery, infrastructure investment, and building economically resilient municipalities. The party did not announce any concluded agreements or preferred coalition partners at this stage.

Three metros, but no majority

The election results left the City of Johannesburg, the City of Ekurhuleni, and the City of Tshwane with hung councils.

In Johannesburg, where 136 seats are required for a majority out of 270 total, the Democratic Alliance emerged as the largest party with 91 seats, followed by the ANC with 63 seats and ActionSA with 42 seats.

In Ekurhuleni, the DA leads with 66 seats against the ANC's 59, with ActionSA holding 40 in a council requiring 113 seats to govern. Tshwane's threshold sits at 108 seats, where the DA holds 74, ActionSA 48, and the ANC 44.

Despite the DA being the leading party in all three metros, it was not a part of the negotiations.

Other ANC coalition stories

The ANC's NEC declared the DA a ‘last resort’ for coalition negotiations as many councils remain hung following the elections.

The South African Communist Party backed a possible ANC decision to end coalition arrangements with the DA in hung councils.

The ANC rejected claims that its coalition negotiations were behind the rand weakening against the US dollar.

Source: Briefly News