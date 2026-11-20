ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is reportedly set to become Johannesburg mayor under a proposed multi-party coalition agreement

The MK Party is in line for the deputy mayor position in Johannesburg as parties race to finalise terms before Monday's inaugural council sitting

Negotiations also cover Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, but the arrangement has not yet been signed and key issues remain unresolved

Herman Mashaba is tipped to make a comeback as mayor of Joburg. Images: @JacaNewswatch/X and Herman Mashaba

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GAUTENG — ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba could be heading back to the Johannesburg mayoral office, with the MK Party reportedly set to claim the deputy mayor position under a proposed coalition arrangement that has yet to be signed.

Sources close to the negotiations told IOL that parties have reached a broad understanding but must still resolve several outstanding matters before any deal is formalised. The inaugural council sitting for the City of Johannesburg is scheduled for Monday, 23 November 2026, when newly elected councillors will be sworn in and council speakers and executive mayors elected.

Coalition plan spans three Gauteng metros

Under the proposed framework, ActionSA would assume mayoral control in both Johannesburg and Tshwane, while the ANC would retain the mayoralty in Ekurhuleni. In Johannesburg, Mashaba is proposed as mayor with the MK Party as deputy. In Tshwane, ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya is expected to hold on to her mayoral position, with the EFF proposed for the deputy role. In Ekurhuleni, the ANC would lead, with ActionSA earmarked for the deputy mayor post.

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An insider told the publication that only a few matters remained to be ironed out, and that the negotiations were focused on serving residents rather than advancing party interests. A second source confirmed the structure was still under discussion and that parties needed to reach consensus on the remaining issues before the arrangement could be made official.

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DA enters the picture

The developments follow discussions between the DA and ActionSA on Thursday, 19 November, regarding a possible partnership. ActionSA has publicly questioned whether the DA could put forward an offer that improves on the proposal already on the table from the ANC, the EFF, the MK Party, and the Patriotic Alliance.

Once a mayoral candidate is successfully elected on Monday, they will be entitled to appoint up to 10 members to their mayoral committee to oversee various municipal departments. The final composition of any coalition government remains subject to change as negotiations continue ahead of the sitting.

Zille concedes defeat in Joburg

Briefly News also reported that Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille has reportedly acknowledged that her party faces exclusion from government in Johannesburg, after a potential coalition between the ANC, ActionSA, the EFF and the MK Party emerged as a credible threat. According to reports, Zille sent a WhatsApp message to the DA's Johannesburg caucus on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, warning that the so-called "Doomsday Coalition" could take control of the city. She reportedly added that the DA risked being shut out of governing all three Gauteng metros, despite finishing first in each.

Source: Briefly News