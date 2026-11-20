The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has responded to claims that Reggie Ngcobo had been fired from the party

Ngcobo recently became the party's first elected mayor in Richmond, a notable milestone for the relatively young political organisation

Zuma previously removed Ngcobo from his role as the MK Party's KwaZulu-Natal provincial organiser during a leadership reshuffle

The MK Party dismissed claims that Reggie Ngcobo had been fired as Richmond Mayor. Image: uMkhonto Wesizwe MK Party Official

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has publicly dismissed claims that newly elected mayor of Richmond Local Municipality Reggie Ngcobo has been removed from his position, describing the rumours as "unfounded."

The party's national spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu, issued a formal media statement on 20 November 2026, reaffirming the party's confidence in Ngcobo and confirming there had been no change to his mayoral status.

The statement also urged the public to exercise caution around unverified information circulating during the ongoing period of coalition negotiations.

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Ngcobo sworn in as Mayor of Richmond Local Municipality

Ngcobo was inaugurated as mayor on 18 November 2026, two weeks after the MK Party secured 10 of 17 council seats in Richmond following the local government elections held on 4 November. He became the party's first elected mayor in Richmond, a notable milestone for the relatively young political organisation.

The rumours appear to have originated from a post by an EFF-linked account on 19 November, which alleged that former president Jacob Zuma had personally "fired" Ngcobo and that he was no longer an MK Party member. The post attracted hundreds of likes and dozens of reposts, gaining momentum amid broader public scepticism about stability within the party.

Earlier reshuffle fuelled the confusion

Much of the online confusion stems from a separate incident in March 2026, when Zuma removed Ngcobo from his role as the MK Party's KwaZulu-Natal provincial organiser during a leadership reshuffle.

At the time, Ngcobo publicly stated that he remained loyal to the party and retained his membership. He subsequently stood as an MK candidate in the November elections and was elected mayor unopposed following the party's council majority win.

Duduzane Zuma issues warning to MK Party members

Briefly News reported that uMkhonto weSizwe Party First Deputy President Duduzane Zuma issued a stern warning to members.

Duduzane warned members about accountability ahead of the Local Government Elections on 4 November 2026.

South Africans weighed in on Duduzane's comments, questioning whether the rules applied to him as well.

Source: Briefly News