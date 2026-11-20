ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba weighed in on the Democratic Alliance's counteroffer during coalition negotiations

The two parties held a meeting on Thursday night, as talks over Gauteng's hung metropolitan municipalities continue

Mashaba also indicated that ActionSA was more satisfied with a competing offer received from the African National Congress

Herman Mashaba said they were not impressed with the DA's counteroffer during coalition talks. Image: @LeratoPillayZAR (X)/ Per-Anders Pettersson (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Coalition negotiations between the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA broke down on Thursday night without an agreement, leaving Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane in political limbo following the 4 November 2026 municipal elections.

None of the three Gauteng metros returned a party with an outright majority, requiring coalition deals to unlock governance. Johannesburg needs 136 seats to govern, Ekurhuleni needs 113, and Tshwane needs 108.

The DA emerged as the largest party in all three metros, with ActionSA finishing second or third in each. Councils have been given until 27 November 2026 to convene their first sittings, but many municipalities remain hung.

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Mashaba rejects DA's counteroffer

During Thursday evening's meeting, both parties tabled power-sharing proposals that the other refused to accept.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was blunt in his assessment of what the DA offered.

"The DA's offer is not a proposal but an insult. We responded to them and told them to forget about their counteroffer because it's an insult," Mashaba said.

Following the collapse of negotiations, ActionSA sent a formal written response to the DA on Friday morning, giving the party until 8 pm to submit a revised proposal. The party has not indicated what specific terms it regards as acceptable.

ActionSA stated it is currently more satisfied with a coalition proposal received from the ANC, a development that drew sharp criticism from political observers and members of the public online.

How did South Africans react?

The collapse of DA-ActionSA talks drew significant public reaction.

Mdu Khanyile Ngwane Sogodi wrote:

"Action SA went into those negotiations knowing very well that they would reject anything the DA puts on the table. Their eyes are already set on the ANC proposal. Zille warned us about voting for small parties."

Moreshka Lebona raised concerns about the implications of an ANC-ActionSA arrangement:

"I believe ActionSA is making a big mistake by giving the ANC finance portfolios in exchange for mayoral positions. If the ANC mismanages metro finances, ActionSA will ultimately bear the political blame while the ANC escapes accountability."

Others questioned Mashaba's motivations.

Daniel Barnard wrote:

"Herman looking out for his best interests. Not the voters. It's that simple. His mind was made up ages ago." Mark Stokell added: "The phrase people criticized strongly 'ANC FIRST' has been replaced by 'HERMAN FIRST'."

Rodney Errens offered a different take:

"They met the demand that he made. So this just proves it was never about Helen."

Deon Gounden appealed for pragmatism:

"Put your personal differences aside and consider the people who are really looking for a better SA."

Michael Beaumont names DA members ActionSA won't work with

Briefly News also reported that ActionSA's Michael Beaumont clarified that the party's coalition tensions are not with the DA as a whole.

The party's National Chairperson named two members of the DA as individuals he believed had proven incapable of managing coalition arrangements.

Beaumont used an example of ActionSA Member of Parliament Athol Trollip advocating for working with the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay as proof of this.

Source: Briefly News