African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula confirmed a meeting with the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Task Team

The meeting was held to review the province's election outcomes and also discuss possible coalition agreements

34 of KwaZulu-Natal's 44 local councils are hung following the 4 November 2026 elections, with no single party holding a majority

The leadership of the ANC met with the KZN Provincial Task Team to discuss coalition options. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula confirmed that the party met with its KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Task Team to assess the outcomes of the recent local government elections and map a path toward constituting municipal councils across the province.

Mbalula posted about the meeting on X. He stated that the ANC met with the KZN Provincial Task Team to discuss the election outcomes and how to work to resolve the issue of hung councils in the province.

There are currently 34 hung municipal councils in the province following the conclusion of the Local Government Elections, including the eThekwini metro.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

ANC and uMkhonto weSizwe Party coalition talks loom

The ANC has held talks with several parties as it seeks workable governing arrangements, particularly in KZN, but a power-sharing arrangement with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party is understood to be the most advanced. The two parties are expected to meet over the weekend to further those talks.

However, the arrangement carries significant political risk for the ANC. The MK Party is widely regarded as a key driver of the ANC's declining electoral support in KwaZulu-Natal, and some party members have already expressed unease about the prospect of governing alongside it.

What do South Africans think?

South Africans reacted to Mbalula's post with notable scepticism.

@xhosans wrote:

"What do you mean by that? You failed to prioritise service delivery while you had a two-thirds majority, but with your mere 20% you think that you will."

@Tsoro43919 warned:

"Please don't force us to be in coalition with the MKP. Should that happen, that will be the death of the ANC in KZN."

@Bhabha86 added:

"KZN does not want you, and it has communicated that through two different elections."

@sa_ordinary questioned:

"By 'our people, ' you mean services only for black people?"

@mageba_sthembz said:

"I feel “our people” is a condescending phrase, especially when one considers the huge gap in the living conditions of the majority of people and those who are using that phrase."

Inkatha Freedom Party open to working with MK Party

Briefly News reported that the Inkatha Freedom Party indicated its willingness to enter coalition talks in KwaZulu-Natal's hung municipalities.

Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa laid out clear conditions any potential coalition partner would need to meet before the IFP considered working with them.

34 of KwaZulu-Natal's 44 municipalities returned hung councils after the local elections, with the IFP and MK Party both performing well in the province.

Source: Briefly News