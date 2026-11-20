Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie called out the DA on social media after the party entered a governing arrangement with the ANC in Sol Plaatje Municipality

The Government of Local Unity in Kimberley saw the ANC take the mayoralty and the DA secure the speaker position despite holding fewer seats

McKenzie drew parallels to the backlash ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and Michael Beaumont faced for similar cross-party deals in Gauteng

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie aimed a dig at the DA after it partnered with the ANC in the Northern Cape. Image: Johan Rynners-ICC

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

NORTHERN CAPE — Patriotic Alliance Gayton McKenzie took to X on 20 November 2026 to mock the Democratic Alliance after the party entered a Government of Local Unity (GLU) with the African National Congress in Sol Plaatje Municipality.

McKenzie's post, which drew over 21,000 views, referenced a post by political analyst Wayne Sussman, who noted that Sol Plaatje now has an ANC mayor and a DA speaker despite the council being hung, with no single party holding a majority.

The ANC's Isaac Ruiter was elected mayor, and the DA's Chris Whittaker became speaker.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Sol Plaatje's hung council

The municipality has 65 seats in total. The ANC holds 25 of those seats and the DA 15, giving the two parties a combined 40 seats and a working majority when aligned. Under the arrangement, ANC's Isaac Ruiter was elected mayor while DA's Chris Whittaker took the speaker position.

DA sources have described the arrangement as a temporary measure to establish legislative control, stopping short of characterising it as a full coalition agreement.

McKenzie points to ActionSA precedent

McKenzie used the development to highlight what he described as hypocrisy, arguing that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and party chairman Michael Beaumont were "attacked relentlessly" for comparable cross-party arrangements in Gauteng that the DA itself has now replicated.

ActionSA entered into talks with the ANC over coalition deals for Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities, sparking criticism online that the party had sold out.

Source: Briefly News