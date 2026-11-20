Acting President Paul Mashatile announced the death of former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka on 20 November 2026

Mlambo-Ngcuka served as South Africa's Deputy President from 2005 to 2008 before going on to lead the United Nations Women globally

The Mlambo-Ngcuka family requested privacy during this period, with the Presidency promising updates following consultation with them

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has passed away. Image: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Acting President Paul Mashatile announced on the evening of 20 November 2026 that former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka had passed away, describing the news as a source of shock and deep sadness.

The announcement was made through The Presidency's official account on X, confirming the death of one of South Africa's most prominent stateswomen.

Mashatile conveyed his condolences to the Mlambo-Ngcuka family on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government, and the people of South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mlambo-Ngcuka's life in public service

Born in 1955, Mlambo-Ngcuka served as Deputy President of South Africa from 2005 to 2008, becoming one of the country's most senior female politicians of her generation. Her tenure placed her at the heart of government during a defining period in post-apartheid South Africa.

Following her time in domestic politics, she took on a leading international role, serving as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women from 2013 to 2021. In that capacity, she became a central figure in global efforts to advance gender equality and women's rights.

She continued high-profile advocacy and institutional roles until the time of her passing.

The Presidency confirmed that Mashatile would release further details following consultation with the family. The Mlambo-Ngcuka family acknowledged the outpouring of messages from South Africans and the international community but asked for privacy as they process their loss.

No cause of death was disclosed at the time of the announcement.

Source: Briefly News