ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba fired back at Wayne Duvenage on X over the DA's role in Johannesburg coalition politics

Mashaba invoked ActionSA's mandate to bring the Black majority to the table, refusing to back the DA

South Africans were divided online, with many accusing Mashaba of race-baiting while others backed his stance

Helen Zille on the left and Herman Mashaba on the right. Images: HermanSPMashaba/Facebook

Source: Facebook

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba sparked a fresh wave of debate on X on 21 November 2026, after a sharp exchange with political activist Wayne Duvenage over coalition politics in Johannesburg.

The back-and-forth began when Duvenage responded to an earlier Mashaba post, defending ActionSA's decision to block DA influence over city procurement. Duvenage pushed back hard, calling the ANC "the architects of state capture" and accusing their cadres of capturing city power, water, the fresh produce market, and the Johannesburg Property Company.

Mashaba was unmoved. In his reply, he said ActionSA had an official mandate to bring the Black majority to the political table and that no amount of pressure from the DA would change that position. He also referenced the DA's history directly, suggesting the party's forebearers had used brutality and violence against Black South Africans.

"You can't buy us," he wrote.

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Mashaba's complicated history with the DA

The statement carries particular weight given Mashaba's own political past. He joined the DA in 2014 and went on to become Johannesburg's Executive Mayor in August 2016, the city's first non-ANC mayor since 1994. He resigned from both the mayorship and the party in October 2019, citing deep divisions over race, inequality, and his pro-poor agenda. He founded ActionSA in August 2020 and has since positioned the party as an alternative to both the ANC and the DA.

Relations between Mashaba and the DA have remained tense ever since, playing out repeatedly in Gauteng municipal coalition negotiations.

See the X post below:

Mzansi reacts to Mashaba's X post

South Africans had a lot to say in the replies on Mashaba's X page:

@GeeZa1026 wrote:

"Shame on you... People from all colours believed in you and you've let them down... You'll go down in the history books worse off than the ANC comrades."

@Africa_Dabra said:

"You are so out of touch with what the rate payers want. At this point they don't give a who's in charge... They want jobs, housing, health care, education, clean water, and electricity. Rolling out the apartheid card at every opportunity is becoming tiring even for them."

@mervynsmith17 wrote:

"You, sir, have become unhinged! You know well DA did none of those things you accuse them of, but race baiting is now all you have left. 2029 ASA will shrink like cope to nothing."

@katryn71 noted:

"And btw, you are a 5% party... no mandate was given to you from the majority of South Africa."

@JellybeansRSA added:

"It is not amiss to the public that you were a member of that very party. So were @ME_Beaumont and @AtholT - for many years. Now all of a sudden you have a problem with them."

@Hoodlum_ZA said:

"Could be the most racist comment I've seen from Herman."

@PeterDermauw wrote:

"Black people have been at and ruling the table since 1994. Try to keep up."

More on Herman Mashaba and Gauteng coalition talks

Briefly News recently reported on Herman Mashaba being tipped for a role in Johannesburg under a proposed multi-party coalition agreement.

recently reported on Herman Mashaba being tipped for a role in Johannesburg under a proposed multi-party coalition agreement. ActionSA has given its view on the DA's coalition counteroffer as talks over Gauteng's hung municipalities continue.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie weighed in on the DA's deal in the Sol Plaatje Municipality, drawing comparisons to ActionSA's own coalition talks.

Source: Briefly News