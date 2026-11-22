DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis publicly disclosed the party's full and final coalition offer to ActionSA after the terms were leaked on 21 November

The proposal would see ActionSA lead Tshwane while the DA takes Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni under a confidence-and-supply model

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and Michael Beaumont both rejected the offer, with the party pursuing talks with other political parties

DA and ActionSA leaders. Images: HermanSPMashaba/Facebook

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG — Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has gone public with what he described as the party's "full and final offer" to ActionSA for coalition arrangements across Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, after the previously confidential terms were leaked on Saturday, 21 November.

According to media reports, the proposed arrangement operates on a confidence-and-supply basis, under which both parties would back each other's Mayor and Speaker candidates and shield one another against motions of no confidence. Crucially, the winning party in each metro would govern alone, drawing its executive entirely from its own ranks.

What the DA proposed for each metro

As reported, under the terms, ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya would form a government in Tshwane, while DA figures Helen Zille and Khathutshelo Rasilingwane would lead Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni respectively. Hill-Lewis noted that the DA was willing to offer Tshwane to ActionSA despite Cilliers Brink being the DA's preferred mayoral candidate there, framing this as a meaningful concession. He added that the DA would pursue separate engagements with other parties in councils where the two parties' combined seat count falls below a 50%+1 majority.

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ActionSA rejects the offer outright

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was unequivocal in his response, stating the offer "doesn't deserve any response" and accusing the DA of treating ActionSA as foolish for expecting Black voters to be denied public services in townships.

National chairperson Michael Beaumont went further, dismissing the proposal as an "April Fools' joke." Beaumont argued that the arrangement would reduce ActionSA to spectators in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, with no Mayoral Committee seats or Section 79 oversight roles, while handing control to Helen Zille and the FF Plus.

Beaumont also revealed that ActionSA had previously tabled its own counter-proposal, offering the DA the mayoralties of both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, with ActionSA deputy mayors and executive participation included, on the condition that Zille, Brink, and Mashaba all stepped aside to make way for successors. The DA rejected those terms.

Hill-Lewis, in turn, accused Mashaba of using the rejection to justify a pivot towards the ANC, and called demands to exclude specific leaders from contention "unworkable." ActionSA has since confirmed it is engaging the ANC, EFF, and MK Party as Gauteng coalition negotiations remain unresolved.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. Images: geordinhl/Facebook

Source: Facebook

More on Gauteng coalition talks

Briefly News recently reported on ActionSA's view of an earlier DA counteroffer as talks over Gauteng's hung municipalities continued.

recently reported on ActionSA's view of an earlier DA counteroffer as talks over Gauteng's hung municipalities continued. Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie weighed in on a DA deal in the Sol Plaatje Municipality, drawing comparisons to ActionSA's own coalition talks.

Herman Mashaba responded to the DA in an X post about the Black majority, and South Africans were divided.

Source: Briefly News