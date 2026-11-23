The MK Party and ANC reportedly concluded a coalition agreement in eThekwini, with the MK Party set to take both the mayoral and deputy mayoral positions

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party's negotiations were still ongoing and that he had not been informed of any concluded deal

Deep divisions emerged within the ANC over the coalition direction, with one insider warning that eThekwini would be "destroyed under MK"

The ANC and MK Party have reportedly sealed a deal in eThekwini. Images: Chris McGrath and Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the ANC have reportedly finalised a coalition arrangement in eThekwini, with the MK Party expected to assume control of both the mayoral and deputy mayoral positions in the municipality.

An MK Party insider told IOL on Monday, 23 November 2026, that the agreement had been concluded.

"It's done. We have gone with the ANC," the source said.

Neither party has publicly confirmed the terms of the reported arrangement.

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eThekwini's coalition composition still in flux

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba told IOL that he had no knowledge of a finalised deal involving his party and that talks were still active. "I'm not aware of a deal with ActionSA yet. Our negotiation team was still locked in discussions until late last night," Mashaba said, casting doubt on whether eThekwini's new municipal leadership structure had been fully settled.

The Democratic Alliance reportedly submitted a last-minute proposal to the ANC on Sunday, allegedly offering the party significant control across 127 hung municipalities, including most mayoral positions. According to insiders, the offer failed to gain traction among ANC members who favoured aligning with the MK Party instead.

See X post here:

ANC NEC meeting overshadowed by internal divisions

The reported deal has laid bare disagreements within the ANC over coalition strategy. One ANC insider said the arrangement with the MK Party had already been concluded, questioning the purpose of Monday's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

A separate insider expressed alarm at the direction the party appeared to be taking, warning:

"It's terrible. eThekwini is going to be destroyed under MK."

Some ANC members believe that distancing the party from the DA and aligning with the MK Party is the clearest path to recovering lost support before the 2029 national elections.

The formal terms of the eThekwini coalition and the outcome of the NEC deliberations are still to be officially confirmed.

Ramaphosa campaigns in eThekwini

Previously, Briefly News reported that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led a vigorous campaign in eThekwini on 28 and 29 October. This was seen as a last-ditch campaign effort ahead of next week's local government elections, as the ANC battles to contain rising support for the MK Party in the province. The ANC confirmed the visit in a post on X, stating that Ramaphosa would engage residents door-to-door in Emagabheni VD, Ward 99, hold community meetings in Wards 93, 82 and 62, and address educators at Longaat Town Hall

Source: Briefly News