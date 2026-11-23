ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba publicly challenged the DA over its threat to pursue legal action against the City of Johannesburg

The DA served City Manager Floyd Brink with a legal letter after he rejected a postponement request from Helen Zille

The inaugural council meeting, scheduled for 23 November 2026, is set to decide who leads Johannesburg in key positions

Herman Mashaba blast the DA after the party threatened legal action over Joburg council meeting. Images:Herman Mashaba/ Facebook and Misha Jordaan

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has publicly criticised the Democratic Alliance after the party threatened legal action to block the City of Johannesburg's inaugural council meeting from proceeding on Monday, 23 November 2026.

Writing on X, the former Johannesburg mayor challenged the basis for any delay, raising suspicions about the DA's motives.

"Any valid reason why Inaugural Joburg Council meeting should be postponed?" Mashaba wrote. "Perhaps the DA is still looking for enough time to pull the wool over some people's eyes."

DA sends legal letter to city manager

The DA's threat followed City Manager Floyd Brink's rejection of a formal postponement request submitted by DA federal chairperson Helen Zille on Sunday. After Brink declined, the party's legal representatives served him with a letter demanding the meeting be pushed back.

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Brink is understood to have stood firm on the scheduled date, citing a statutory obligation requiring a municipal manager to convene the first meeting of a newly elected council within 14 days of the election process concluding.

The DA, however, disputes the city's interpretation of that deadline. The party contends that the legal timeframe does not lapse until 27 November, giving more time before any meeting must be held.

See Mashaba's post on X here;

Coalition leadership at stake

The urgency surrounding the meeting stems from what it is expected to determine. At the inaugural sitting, councillors will vote on who fills the city's top positions, including the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker, as political parties work through their coalition negotiations for Johannesburg's governance.

The standoff between the DA and the city administration reflects the high-stakes nature of those coalition arrangements, with the outcome likely to shape the direction of South Africa's economic capital for the next term of local government.

Zille concedes defeat in Joburg

Briefly News also reported that Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille reportedly acknowledged that her party faces exclusion from government in Johannesburg, after a potential coalition between the ANC, ActionSA, the EFF and the MK Party emerged as a credible threat. According to News24, Zille sent a WhatsApp message to the DA's Johannesburg caucus on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, warning that the so-called "Doomsday Coalition" could take control of the city. She reportedly added that the DA risked being shut out of governing all three Gauteng metros, despite finishing first in each.

Source: Briefly News