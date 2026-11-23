The Democratic Alliance wants the City of Johannesburg's inaugural council meeting to be postponed

Helen Zille formally requested a postponement on Saturday, 21 November 2026, but this was declined

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the DA's threats, with many criticising the party's actions

The DA in Johannesburg has threatened legal action if Johannesburg’s inaugural council meeting is not postponed. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The Democratic Alliance has threatened to take the City of Johannesburg to court if the inaugural meeting of the new municipal council is not rescheduled to allow more time for coalition negotiations.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday 23 November 2026 at 13:00 at the Constance Connie Bapela Council Chamber in Braamfontein.

A lawyer's letter addressed to City Manager Floyd Brink warned of legal proceedings should the meeting go ahead as planned. Helen Zille submitted a formal written request on Saturday requesting the delay.

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Brink rejected that request on Sunday, arguing the Municipal Structures Act required the meeting to proceed, a position the DA described as "unreasonable and irresponsible."

The DA's legal argument

The party's legal team challenged Brink's reading of the legislation. While Section 29(2) of the Municipal Structures Act sets a 14-day deadline for convening the first council meeting after elections, the DA maintained that "it does not require that the first meeting be convened at the earliest available opportunity."

The deadline for councils to convene their first meeting is Friday, 27 November 2026.

The letter argued that the municipal manager carries an obligation to act reasonably and impartially when setting the meeting date, and that proceeding before coalition talks have concluded undermines that obligation.

The DA's formal position was that "those negotiations are not incidental to the democratic process. They are central to determining whether the incoming council will be capable of electing political leadership supported by a sustainable governing majority."

No party secured an outright majority in the City of Johannesburg, which has 270 seats and requires 136 for a majority. The DA is the largest party with 91 seats, followed by the African National Congress with 64 and ActionSA with 42. The Economic Freedom Fighters hold 17 seats, and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party has 15.

The remaining seats are divided between the Inkatha Freedom Party, RISE Mzansi, the Patriotic Alliance and other smaller parties.

DA Regional Chairperson in Johannesburg Luyolo Mphuthi told eNCA that the party had already presented offers to the ANC and ActionSA, and that the legal team was actively reviewing the court threat option. In a chat with eNCA at the council chambers, Helen Zille, the DA's mayoral candidate for the City, said the party was not taking the legal approach and was willing to occupy the opposition benches.

How did South Africans react?

The party earned a lot of criticism online, with many unhappy with the threats.

@mark_boikanyo said:

"He Banna, I thought they were prepared to be on the opposition benches. So they think going to court will miraculously hide their arrogance?"

@SharonPeetz wrote:

"Why does the DA run to court for everything?!! The whole country had the same deadline?!"

@LumkoPhiwe commented:

"What did they promise their funders, kanti? It's now becoming too suspicious."

@Newbiecijo added:

"The DA is at it again. Trying to govern through the courts."

@Olivia_LaGrange said:

"Of course they would try anything to stop this."

Herman Mashaba blasts DA over legal threats

Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba publicly challenged the DA over its threat to pursue legal action against the city.

The DA served City Manager Floyd Brink with a legal letter after he rejected a postponement request from Helen Zille.

The inaugural council meeting, scheduled for 23 November 2026, is set to decide who leads Johannesburg in key positions.

Source: Briefly News