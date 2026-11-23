The ANC's Gauteng Provincial Task Team discussed and rejected ActionSA president Herman Mashaba's PR seat proposal at a Sunday meeting

Mashaba offered the ANC proportional representation seats in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni in exchange for an additional MMC role for ActionSA

The SACP also refused to surrender its council seats, with a party spokesperson noting that PR lists cannot legally be transferred after an election

The ANC in Gauteng turned down an ActionSA offer. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has turned down an offer from ActionSA president Herman Mashaba to hand over Proportional Representation seats across all three of the province's major metropolitan municipalities after the 2026 Local Government Elections.

According to The Citizen, Mashaba had proposed transferring PR seats to the ANC in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni in exchange for an additional Member of the Mayoral Committee seat for ActionSA. The ANC currently holds no PR seats in any of the three metros following the local government elections, a situation that has blocked its preferred candidates from taking up mayoral and deputy mayoral positions in council.

ANC rejects Mashaba's PR seat offer

A senior ANC source in Gauteng confirmed that the Gauteng Provincial Task Team convened on Sunday, 22 November 2026, and formally rejected the proposal. The source indicated that any ANC member who accepted a seat under those terms would face a stark choice between remaining in the ANC or defecting to ActionSA. The PTT also maintained that the party has eligible ward councillors who can fill the deputy mayor roles without outside assistance.

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The South African Communist Party similarly declined to yield its council seats to support the ANC. SACP spokesperson Mhlekwa Nxumalo stated that proportional representation lists are gazetted and cannot be legally amended or transferred between parties once an election has concluded.

Swearing-in set to proceed in Johannesburg

In Johannesburg, City Manager Floyd Brink notified incoming councillors that their swearing-in ceremony would go ahead on Monday, 23 November 2026. While reports suggested the Democratic Alliance was seeking to interdict the meeting to allow more time for coalition negotiations, Mashaba confirmed the session would proceed as scheduled.

The ANC and ActionSA have reportedly concluded a broader coalition agreement in Gauteng, bringing in the MK Party, the EFF, and several smaller parties. Under the arrangement, Mashaba is positioned to become Johannesburg mayor, while Nasiphi Moya is expected to remain Tshwane mayor.

The DA has been excluded from the coalition. Mashaba said coalition partners planned to regroup during the course of the week to finalise their arrangements ahead of electing a speaker and mayor.

Geordin Hill-Lewis reveals offer to ActionSA

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the DA’s final coalition offer to ActionSA for Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, and why ActionSA rejected the proposal.

The offer would give ActionSA the Tshwane mayoralty while the DA led the other two metros. ActionSA says the arrangement would leave it without executive or oversight roles in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, as coalition talks with other parties continue.

Source: Briefly News