ANC Gauteng Rejects Herman Mashaba's Offer to Transfer PR Seats in 3 Metro Councils
- The ANC's Gauteng Provincial Task Team discussed and rejected ActionSA president Herman Mashaba's PR seat proposal at a Sunday meeting
- Mashaba offered the ANC proportional representation seats in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni in exchange for an additional MMC role for ActionSA
- The SACP also refused to surrender its council seats, with a party spokesperson noting that PR lists cannot legally be transferred after an election
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
GAUTENG — The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has turned down an offer from ActionSA president Herman Mashaba to hand over Proportional Representation seats across all three of the province's major metropolitan municipalities after the 2026 Local Government Elections.
According to The Citizen, Mashaba had proposed transferring PR seats to the ANC in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni in exchange for an additional Member of the Mayoral Committee seat for ActionSA. The ANC currently holds no PR seats in any of the three metros following the local government elections, a situation that has blocked its preferred candidates from taking up mayoral and deputy mayoral positions in council.
Gayton McKenzie mocks DA over ANC deal in Sol Plaatje after ActionSA criticised over its coalition talks
ANC rejects Mashaba's PR seat offer
A senior ANC source in Gauteng confirmed that the Gauteng Provincial Task Team convened on Sunday, 22 November 2026, and formally rejected the proposal. The source indicated that any ANC member who accepted a seat under those terms would face a stark choice between remaining in the ANC or defecting to ActionSA. The PTT also maintained that the party has eligible ward councillors who can fill the deputy mayor roles without outside assistance.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
The South African Communist Party similarly declined to yield its council seats to support the ANC. SACP spokesperson Mhlekwa Nxumalo stated that proportional representation lists are gazetted and cannot be legally amended or transferred between parties once an election has concluded.
Swearing-in set to proceed in Johannesburg
In Johannesburg, City Manager Floyd Brink notified incoming councillors that their swearing-in ceremony would go ahead on Monday, 23 November 2026. While reports suggested the Democratic Alliance was seeking to interdict the meeting to allow more time for coalition negotiations, Mashaba confirmed the session would proceed as scheduled.
The ANC and ActionSA have reportedly concluded a broader coalition agreement in Gauteng, bringing in the MK Party, the EFF, and several smaller parties. Under the arrangement, Mashaba is positioned to become Johannesburg mayor, while Nasiphi Moya is expected to remain Tshwane mayor.
The DA has been excluded from the coalition. Mashaba said coalition partners planned to regroup during the course of the week to finalise their arrangements ahead of electing a speaker and mayor.
Geordin Hill-Lewis reveals offer to ActionSA
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the DA’s final coalition offer to ActionSA for Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, and why ActionSA rejected the proposal.
The offer would give ActionSA the Tshwane mayoralty while the DA led the other two metros. ActionSA says the arrangement would leave it without executive or oversight roles in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, as coalition talks with other parties continue.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za