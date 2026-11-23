The inaugural Emfuleni Local Municipality council meeting descended into chaos when some councillors disrupted proceedings

Police had to be called in to restore order after the Municipal Manager was hounded, and tables were overturned

The Democratic Alliance won 37 of 90 seats in the recent local elections and reportedly secured a coalition arrangement to govern

The Emfuleni council meeting descended into chaos after some councillors were unhappy with the municipal manager. Image: @EmfuleniLM/ @JordiGriff

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Emfuleni Local Municipality's inaugural post-election council meeting descended into chaos on 23 November after councillors and their supporters overturned tables, shouted down procedural rulings, and forced City Manager April Ntuli to exit the chamber at Vereeniging City Hall.

The disruption halted proceedings before councillors could elect a new mayor, with the prospect of that vote taking place on Monday now appearing unlikely. The Democratic Alliance secured 37 of the 90 available seats in the recent local government elections, unseating the ANC, which had governed Emfuleni with an outright majority since the 2021 local elections.

The DA subsequently confirmed a governing arrangement, which included the Freedom Front Plus and Afrika Mayibuye Movement. The agreement would see DA mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala installed as mayor.

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Opposition parties object to proceedings

Chaos erupted when members affiliated with the African National Congress, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party objected to procedural rulings on caucusing and voting during the sitting.

The objections escalated into a physical confrontation, with attendees overturning tables and supporters singing struggle songs inside the hall. The Municipal Manager, April Ntuli, was also hounded by members inside the gallery and had to leave the hall.

Police were then called in to restore order. It remained unclear at the time of publication whether the sitting would resume and when a mayoral election could be rescheduled.

Other stories of chaos during municipal meetings

Source: Briefly News