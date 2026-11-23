ANC and MKP Agree to Work Together in All Local Councils Across South Africa
- The ANC sent its Municipal Cooperation Accord to major political parties in councils across South Africa on 23 November 2026
- The accord commits all signatory parties to consulting one another on major decisions while retaining their separate political identities
- The agreement follows a recent deal between the ANC and MK Party to cooperate in the eThekwini council after the 2026 Local Government Elections
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SOUTH AFRICA — The African National Congress and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party have agreed to collaborate in every local council where both parties hold seats, following the conclusion of the 2026 Local Government Elections.
According to SABC News, the ANC formally circulated its Municipal Cooperation Accord document to major political parties in councils across the country on 23 November 2026, according to a report by SABC News. The accord is a binding contractual agreement that sets out the terms of cooperation between the two parties at the local government level.
What the Municipal Cooperation Accord covers
Under the terms of the accord, participating parties will retain their individual political identities and are required to consult one another before making decisions on significant council matters. The agreement is structured to govern the working relationship between the ANC and the MKP in municipalities where both are represented, without either party dissolving into the other.
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eThekwini as a catalyst
The national agreement follows an earlier arrangement between the ANC and the MK Party to work together specifically in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, one of the most closely contested councils in the 2026 elections. That local deal appears to have served as a template for the broader national accord now being rolled out to councils throughout the country.
The 2026 Local Government Elections produced fragmented council compositions in numerous municipalities, making coalition and cooperation arrangements a central feature of the post-election political landscape.
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ANC rejects ActionSA offer
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the ANC in Gauteng rejecting Herman Mashaba’s proposal to transfer ActionSA’s proportional representation seats in three metro councils.
The proposal was tied to coalition negotiations that could make Mashaba Johannesburg mayor, but South African law does not allow PR seats to be transferred between parties after an election.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za