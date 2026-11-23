The ANC sent its Municipal Cooperation Accord to major political parties in councils across South Africa on 23 November 2026

The accord commits all signatory parties to consulting one another on major decisions while retaining their separate political identities

The agreement follows a recent deal between the ANC and MK Party to cooperate in the eThekwini council after the 2026 Local Government Elections

The MK Party and the ANC will work together. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The African National Congress and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party have agreed to collaborate in every local council where both parties hold seats, following the conclusion of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

According to SABC News, the ANC formally circulated its Municipal Cooperation Accord document to major political parties in councils across the country on 23 November 2026, according to a report by SABC News. The accord is a binding contractual agreement that sets out the terms of cooperation between the two parties at the local government level.

What the Municipal Cooperation Accord covers

Under the terms of the accord, participating parties will retain their individual political identities and are required to consult one another before making decisions on significant council matters. The agreement is structured to govern the working relationship between the ANC and the MKP in municipalities where both are represented, without either party dissolving into the other.

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eThekwini as a catalyst

The national agreement follows an earlier arrangement between the ANC and the MK Party to work together specifically in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, one of the most closely contested councils in the 2026 elections. That local deal appears to have served as a template for the broader national accord now being rolled out to councils throughout the country.

The 2026 Local Government Elections produced fragmented council compositions in numerous municipalities, making coalition and cooperation arrangements a central feature of the post-election political landscape.

View SABC News's tweet here:

ANC rejects ActionSA offer

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the ANC in Gauteng rejecting Herman Mashaba’s proposal to transfer ActionSA’s proportional representation seats in three metro councils.

The proposal was tied to coalition negotiations that could make Mashaba Johannesburg mayor, but South African law does not allow PR seats to be transferred between parties after an election.

Source: Briefly News