DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille spoke to eNCA ahead of Johannesburg's inaugural council sitting amid ongoing coalition negotiations

Zille confirmed the DA had already made its final offer to prospective coalition partners ahead of the sitting

The former Western Cape premier warned the party was prepared to serve in opposition if its coalition proposal was rejected

Helen Zille stage with two ther DA members. Images: Ilaria Finizio

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Helen Zille has delivered a firm warning to rival political parties as coalition talks over control of the City of Johannesburg continue ahead of the municipality's inaugural council sitting.

Speaking to eNCA, Zille made clear that the DA was not pursuing legal intervention to postpone the sitting but was equally unwilling to abandon its push for the mayoral position.

"He who laughs last, laughs loudest," she said, signalling the party's intention to remain a force in the negotiations regardless of the current state of play.

DA's final offer on the table

Zille confirmed that the party had already tabled what it considers its final offer to prospective coalition partners, with no further concessions expected.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

She added that formal coalition agreements could not be considered concluded until the relevant party structures, including executive committees and national leadership bodies, had given their official approval. By that measure, Zille argued, the negotiations were not yet over.

Zille also noted that smaller opposition parties were still manoeuvring for positions within potential coalition arrangements, while internal deliberations within the ANC had not yet produced a final outcome.

See X post here:

Fighting for Joburg from any bench

Despite the uncertainty, Zille framed the DA's position as a mandate from voters rather than a tactical ambition.

"We stand here for the residents of Joburg who voted for us and most residents actually chose not to vote for the former coalition and to vote for a new deal," she said.

She acknowledged the party would be disappointed if a new coalition agreement failed to materialise but insisted that an opposition role would not mean withdrawal from the fight for the city.

"We will be in the opposition fighting for Joburg. We will never give up on Joburg," she said.

Mashaba criticises DA for legal action

Previously, Briefly News reported that the ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba publicly criticised the Democratic Alliance after the party threatened legal action to block the City of Johannesburg's inaugural council meeting from proceeding on Monday, 23 November 2026. Writing on X, the former Johannesburg mayor challenged the basis for any delay, raising suspicions about the DA's motives.

Source: Briefly News