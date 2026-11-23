The inaugural council meeting of the City of Johannesburg has been deferred to a date yet to be announced

A member of the Economic Freedom Fighters moved the motion to postpone the remaining agenda items

The election of the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker will now take place when the council reconvenes for its next meeting

The City of Johannesburg does not have a mayor as yet, after the election of leadership was deferred to the next meeting. Image: @CityofJoburgZA

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — No mayor will be elected for Johannesburg following a unanimous agreement by all 21 parties represented in the council to defer the vote to a later sitting.

The 270 newly elected councillors were sworn in on 23 November, but the election of a mayor, deputy mayor, and speaker was set aside before it could take place. The postponement came after a brief but eventful floor discussion that followed the swearing-in ceremony.

Economic Freedom Fighters table motion to defer vote

Following the swearing-in of councillors, city manager Dr Floyd Brink opened the floor to address a letter received from the Democratic Alliance, written by Helen Zille, requesting that the council meeting be postponed on the grounds that coalition negotiations had not been finalised. The DA also reportedly threatened legal action if this didn't happen.

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While the matter was eventually postponed, it was not because of the DA's request. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor Moses "Moshe" Koma moved to defer the remaining agenda items, stating that the party acted not out of any pressure, but in keeping with the provisions of the Systems Act, which allows for agenda items to be deferred.

Koma added that the decision was taken in the best interest of the people and of the progressive left parties in the sitting.

Kenny Kunene addresses potential fraud

The session took a lighter turn when Patriotic Alliance leader Kenny Kunene responded to the EFF's proposal.

While supporting the motion to defer, Kunene raised what he described as a matter of misrepresentation or potential fraud regarding the letter attributed to Helen Zille.

Kunene pointed out that no councillor by the name of Helen Zille had been sworn in. The name used during the swearing-in ceremony was Otta Helene Maree, which is Helen Zille's official name, with Zille being her maiden name used in public life.

The observation drew laughter from the floor, and several councillors who spoke after Kunene also made light of the discrepancy.

Source: Briefly News